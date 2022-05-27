News

Oil firm gets 14-day ultimatum to meet host community’s demands

Posted on Author Ola James Comment(0)

A 14-day ultimatum has been issued to Seplat Petroleum Development Company by aggrieved Aruowun /Oton Yatsere community in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State to meet with their demands or face the consequences. Similarly, the community on the other hand, also gave an ultimatum to the General Overseer of Holy Messiah Church, Pastor Joseph Ukawa, to quit their area as all entreaties made to the church refused to yield positive results.

Relying on a court judgment delivered on the 16th December, 1970 in favour of Arun-Awun community asking Pastor Joseph Ukawa and the Church to quit their land, the people is aggrieved that the church and the General Overseer have remained adamant to comply with the court judgment in the suit No KCC/23/68. In the ultimatum signed by the community elder and youth leader, Daniel Fregene and Abiodun Fregene respectively, to Seplat, the embittered people are complaining seriously over the neglect and suffering they have been subjected to since the oil company started operation in the area.

They, therefore, vowed to shut down the company’s operations if they failed to call the community representatives to a round table discussion. “We want to bring to your notice that since you started operation in our community you did not deem it necessary to call us for a meeting or meet with our representatives,” the people said in their one-page protest to the company.”

 

Our Reporters

