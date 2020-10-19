Business

Oil firm names directors

CDN Oil and Lubricants Limited has appointed Prof. Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe and Hon. Ahmad Sani Muhammad as members of board of directors. Ajumbe is the Chairman/ Managing Director of Beaton Investments Limited, Owerri and London, a former commissioner for Internal Resources (IGR) and •Ajumbe •Muhammad •Ojemudia Pension Matters as well as for Information, Tourism and Public Utilities, Imo State. He is a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Sales Management (NISM)and a fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria (ICAN). Sani is a graduate of business management from Coventry University.

