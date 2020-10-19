Oil firm names directors

CDN Oil and Lubricants Limited has appointed Prof. Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe and Hon. Ahmad Sani Muhammad as members of board of directors. Ajumbe is the Chairman/ Managing Director of Beaton Investments Limited, Owerri and London, a former commissioner for Internal Resources (IGR) and •Ajumbe •Muhammad •Ojemudia Pension Matters as well as for Information, Tourism and Public Utilities, Imo State. He is a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Sales Management (NISM)and a fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria (ICAN). Sani is a graduate of business management from Coventry University.
Hydrographers partner Navy, provide geospatial solutions to Mariners
H ydrographers in the country are partnering with the Nigerian Navy (NN), to enhance effectiveness of the Autonomous Technologies and provided Marine geospatial solutions to mariners in the most acceptable standard. This was the highpoint of the World Hydrographic Day (WHD), themed; Hydrography – Enabling Autonomous Technologies, celebrated in Nigeria by the Nigerian […]
Stakeholders adopt biotechnology to combat post-COVID-19 hunger
Stakeholders in the agricultural sector have unanimously adopted the use of biotechnology as critical modern tool to fight possible post-COVID-19 food insecurity and hunger in Nigeria. This came against the backdrop of several forecast of possible food shortage that may befall the country due to the outbreak of COVID-19. This was disclosed recently during a […]
Inflation, GDP, unemployment put economy in dire strait
Groaning under double digit inflation, contracting GDP and rising unemployment, Nigeria’s economy is facing testy challenging times worsened by outbreak of COVID -19, Abdulwahab Isa reports Consumer Price Index (inflation report), employment data and Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which measures quantum of activities of a nation over a period, are parts of the parameters for […]
