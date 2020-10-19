Oil firm names directors

CDN Oil and Lubricants Limited has appointed Prof. Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe and Hon. Ahmad Sani Muhammad as members of board of directors. Ajumbe is the Chairman/ Managing Director of Beaton Investments Limited, Owerri and London, a former commissioner for Internal Resources (IGR) and •Ajumbe •Muhammad •Ojemudia Pension Matters as well as for Information, Tourism and Public Utilities, Imo State. He is a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Sales Management (NISM)and a fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria (ICAN). Sani is a graduate of business management from Coventry University.

