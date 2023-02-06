Business

Oil firm picks MD

Antan Producing Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, with responsibility for the operation of OMLs taken over from Addax Petroleum, has named Engineer Sagiru Jajere as its managing director.

Jajere led the NNPCL transition team in the successful handover of OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137 operations from Addax Petroleum to NNPCL, following the execution of the Transfer, Settlement and Exit Agreement (TSEA) on November 1, 2022 between Addax Petroleum companies and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited. Jajere obtained a degree in civil engineering from University of Maiduguri. He worked briefly with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing as an executive engituteneer and later moved to National Engineering and Technical Company Limited (NETCO), a subsidiary of the NNPC. After 13 years, he moved to the corporate headquarters to support the local content drive under the GMD’s office. Following the signing into law, the Nigerian Content Act in 2010, he was selected to form the implementation committee that successfully produced the implementation document for the NCDMB and was eventually seconded as one of the pioneer staff that set up the board.

 

