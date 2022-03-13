Business

Oil firms up amid supply worries

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Oil prices rose on Friday but were on track for their biggest weekly declines since November after seesawing on fears of escalating bans on Russian oil versus efforts to bring more supply to market from other major producers.

 

Brent crude futures climbed $2.48, or 2.27 per cent, to $111.81 a barrel at 0747 GMT after dropping 1.6 per cent in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $2, or 1.89 per cent, to $108.02 a barrel, following a 2.5 per cent decline on Thursday.

 

In a week of volatile trading marked by talk of Russian oil embargoes then potential supply additions from Iran, Venezuela and the United Arab Emirates while fighting escalated in Ukraine, Brent was on track for a weekly fall of 5.2 per cent after hitting a 14-year high of $139.13 on Monday. U.S. crude was headed for a drop of 6.6 per cent after touching a high of $130.50 on Monday.

 

“Both contracts could well move sharply below $100 a barrel from here on any news perceived as easing supply disruptions,” said Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at OANDA. Similarly, both contracts could easily rise to over $115 on any negative headlines, he said. “It’s just that sort of market.”

 

Prices eased this week after it became clear the European Union, heavily reliant on Russian energy, would not join the United States and Britain in banning Russian oil.

 

Russia, the world’s second largest crude exporter behind Saudi Arabia, exports about 3 million barrels per day of crude to Europe’s OECD countries.

 

In the near term, supply gaps are unlikely to be filled by extra output from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, given that Russia is part of the grouping, Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said. “They’re really tied politically by the structure,” he said.

 

In addition, some OPEC+ producers, including Angola and Nigeria, have struggled to meet their production targets, further limiting the group’s ability to offset Russian supply losses.

Commonwealth Bank forecasts Brent will average $110 in the second and third quarters of this year, but sees prices potentially climbing as high as $150 in the short term. “All of it is very uncertain. It’s been very difficult to come out with a view,” Dhar said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

CBN governor to grace NBE’s lecture

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, is expected to give the keynote address at the fourth anniversary lecture of National Business Extra (NBE) newspaper slated for October 28, 2021 in Lagos. According to a statement signed by the Executive Editor of NBE, Mr Kenneth Madueke, the Lecture/Special Award ceremonies will […]
Business

Firm pledges to assist FG achieve food sufficiency

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Crown Flour Mills (CFM), a subsidiary of Olam Group and a major player in the wheat milling industry in Nigeria, has reiterated its commitment to assist the Federal Government of Nigeria achieve sustainable food sufficiency in the country. This plan was revealed when the wheat development team of Crown Flour Mill led by Damilola Adeniyi, […]
Business

Bank names non-executive director

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc has appointed Mr. Wale Oyedeji as an indepen-dent non-executive director.   A statement from the bank not-ed that Oyedeji had over 25 years of banking experience in corporate banking, treasury and commercial banking   .Oyedeji obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica