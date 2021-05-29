News

Oil Flow, Partners fight over Qua Steel liquidation in A’ Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

Concerned youths of Afaha Eket Village, Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have raised concerns over security threats in their community due to ongoing tussle between Oil Flow and its partners in Qua Steel liquidation deal. The youths said the ongoing face off by contending partners had not only increased military presence in their area, but had also attracted suspected hoodlums who took over the entrance and premises of the company to prevent some of the partners from gaining access to the company. Oil Flow Service Limited had on January 13, 2021 approached Akwa Ibom State government, through the state Investment and Industrial Promotion Council (AKIIPOC) to express interest on purchase of Qua Steel Obsolete Metals.

The “expression of interest” letter was reportedly solely signed by one of the partners, Winifred Benedict Akpaka, other partners in Oil-Flow include; Mr Lucky Akhiwu, Donn Chuma Maduagwu, Osifo Godwin Osas, Uchenna Standhope Ukaku and Sunny Edah. Our source who craved anonymity, tendered documents which provided insight into the crisis. One of the documents made available to our correspondent indicated that the Oil Flow Qua-Steel Partners had due to inability to raise the N200m payment for purchase of Qua-Steel metals, drafted KAM STEEL as principal partners.

On joining the deal, KAM STEEL, investigations reveal, made available the said sum with an agreement that “Nothing leaves the site until KAM STEEL exhausts the agreed materials paid for. “On the 9th day of April, while at the Qua Steel site, I discovered from one of my partners, and our Principal partner (KAM STEEL LTD) who made this transaction possible by giving us an up-front payment of N250m for the purchase of the Qua Steel LTD, that Mr Lucky Akhiwu and his cohorts criminally conspired with the above mentioned persons and collected some millions of naira without the knowledge of other partners,” said one of the petitions reported to have been written to the police by one of the partners.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fear grips Benue over leaked video of suspected Boko Haram insurgents

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Palpable fear and tension have gripped the people of Benue State, especially those living along the coastal plains over a leaked video of suspected Boko Haram insurgents that has dominated the social media space camped in a forest in neighbouring Nasarawa State.   The fear came against the backdrop of an alarm raised by Nasarawa […]
News Top Stories

B/Haram’s killing of 43 Borno farmers insane, says Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

  By Lawrence Olaoye President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the killing of farmers on rice fields at Zabarmari, in Jere Local Government of Borno State, describing the terrorist killings as “insane”. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a post on his Facebook page late Saturday […]
News Top Stories

Forex: CBN sold $5.33bn to BDCs in 2020

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold foreign exchange amounting to $5.33 billion to the Bureaux De Change (BDC) segment of the for-eign exchange market last year, findings by New Telegraph show. The figure is $5.50 billion (50.6 per cent) below the $10.79 billion that the regulators sold to the same segment of the forex […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica