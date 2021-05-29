Oil Flow, Partners fight over Qua Steel liquidation in A’ Ibom

Concerned youths of Afaha Eket Village, Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have raised concerns over security threats in their community due to ongoing tussle between Oil Flow and its partners in Qua Steel liquidation deal. The youths said the ongoing face off by contending partners had not only increased military presence in their area, but had also attracted suspected hoodlums who took over the entrance and premises of the company to prevent some of the partners from gaining access to the company. Oil Flow Service Limited had on January 13, 2021 approached Akwa Ibom State government, through the state Investment and Industrial Promotion Council (AKIIPOC) to express interest on purchase of Qua Steel Obsolete Metals.

The “expression of interest” letter was reportedly solely signed by one of the partners, Winifred Benedict Akpaka, other partners in Oil-Flow include; Mr Lucky Akhiwu, Donn Chuma Maduagwu, Osifo Godwin Osas, Uchenna Standhope Ukaku and Sunny Edah. Our source who craved anonymity, tendered documents which provided insight into the crisis. One of the documents made available to our correspondent indicated that the Oil Flow Qua-Steel Partners had due to inability to raise the N200m payment for purchase of Qua-Steel metals, drafted KAM STEEL as principal partners.

On joining the deal, KAM STEEL, investigations reveal, made available the said sum with an agreement that “Nothing leaves the site until KAM STEEL exhausts the agreed materials paid for. “On the 9th day of April, while at the Qua Steel site, I discovered from one of my partners, and our Principal partner (KAM STEEL LTD) who made this transaction possible by giving us an up-front payment of N250m for the purchase of the Qua Steel LTD, that Mr Lucky Akhiwu and his cohorts criminally conspired with the above mentioned persons and collected some millions of naira without the knowledge of other partners,” said one of the petitions reported to have been written to the police by one of the partners.

