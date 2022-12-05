Oil, gas can no longer sustain our economy – Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has declared that with the growing population of the country, the oil and gas sector can no longer sustain Nigeria’s economy.

Obasanjo made this declaration yesterday, when the leadership of the apex Socio-Cultural group in Tiv land of Benue State, Mzough U Tiv (MUT) paid him an appreciation and friendship visit at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library OOPL) Penthouse residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The former President enjoined Nigerians to see the country as for all, “to save it and restore to what God has created it to be”.

According to him: “Only farming and agribusiness could tackle the nation’s growing population. Farming and agribusiness is what will feed the nation.” Obasanjo said he was in support of the change of the leadership of the country from the North to the South, while the Middle-Belt region should continue to advocate for rotational presidency for the country.

He submitted that: “If Nigeria is ready to get it right, the 2023 election should be a turning point. We should not go for emotion that will destroy us,” Obasanjo, who was conferred with the title of a “Great Warrior” of Tiv land by the socio-political group, said.

Earlier in his remarks, the President- General of the group, Chief CP Iorbee Ihagh stated that, the reason for the group’s friendship visit “is basically to interface with you as our former Head of State, a political Pillar, a nationalist and elder statesman to appreciate your overwhelming love, passion and concern you have demonstrated over the Tiv people,” stressing that it was also historic.

