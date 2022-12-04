News

Oil, gas can no longer sustain our economy – Obasanjo

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that with the growing population of the country, the oil and gas sector can no longer no longer sustain Nigeria’s economy.

Obasanjo made this declaration Sunday, when the leadership of the apex Socio-Cultural group in Tiv land of Benue State, Mzough U Tiv (MUT) paid him an appreciation and friendship visit at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Penthouse residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The former President enjoined Nigerians to see the country as for all, “to save it and restore to what God has created it to be”.

According to him: “Only farming and agribusiness could tackle the nation’s growing population. Farming and agribusiness is what will feed the nation.”

Obasanjo said he was in support of the change of the leadership of the country from the North to the South, while the Middle-Belt region should continue to advocate for rotational presidency for the country.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

