Oil &Gas: FG canvasses more investments from Spain

Success Nwogu

The Federal Government on Thursday called on Spanish Government and investors from the country to invest more in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. It particularly called on the Spanish companies to invest in the deep offshore mini-bid process, which Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said offered seven oil blocks to investors. The Minister, who made the call, also said Spain was an important trading partner of Nigeria.

He spoke when the Foreign Minister of Spain, Jose Manuel Albares, and his delegation visited him in Abuja. Expressing the hope that both countries would continue to expand trade relations in the coming years, the minister said Spain was a big importer of Nigeria’s liquefied natural gas. According to him, the Spanish delegation has also indicated interest in the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project. He stated that the gas project would allow Nigeria to sell its great gas resources to European countries.

Sylva said: “Our relationship with Spain goes way back and if you listened to the MD of NLNG, he said Spain has been a partner and customer of NLNG from inception. “As a country, we need all the investments that we require. The oil and gas sector is at the core of our economy and he has come in with these arrays of investors, very major companies in Spain, then I am sure that we have the potential of having a lot of investment coming into Nigeria from now on.

“NUPRC has already pitched and they are already in the process of having a bid round. With this number of investors on the table which ordinarily they would have gone, they have them here. As a country we need a lot of FDI (foreign direct investment).” The Spain Foreign Affairs Minister, Albares, stated that Nigeria was Spain’s second largest

 

