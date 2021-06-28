Oil & gas: Firm invests N800m in Nigeria’s oil export system

GTBank’s consent needed for further transaction

San Leon, the independent oil and gas production, development and exploration company focused on Nigeria, announced a conditional investment of $2 million (N800 million) as well as an option to conditionally invest a further $6.5 million in the equity of Energy Link Infrastructure (ELI), the company which owns the Alternative Crude Oil Evacuation System (ACOES) project.

The equity being conditionally purchased and the equity that may be purchased via the option are existing equity interests in ELI owned by Walstrand (Malta) Limited, ELI’s largest shareholder.

Report released from the company’s website, www.sanleonenergy. com, said ACOES was being constructed to provide a dedicated oil export route from OML 18, comprising a new pipeline from OML 18 and a floating storage and offloading vessel (FSO).

Once commissioned, which is expected to be during the second half of 2021, the system is expected by Eroton to reduce the downtime and allocated pipeline losses currently associated with the Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL), to below 10 per cent.

The conditional investment will comprise of the company investing $2 million for 1.323 per cent of ELI, with San Leon simultaneously receiving an option (the Option) to conditionally purchase a further 4.302 per cent of ELI for $6.5 million (together the Further Investment).

The report noted that the total consideration payable should the option be exercised in full will, therefore, be $8.5 million and will be payable by the company in cash, adding that any investment pursuant to the further investment would be conditional on obtaining the consent of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), who currently hold a pledge over the shares held by Walstrand (Malta) Limited in ELI. The exercise of the option will be at the sole discretion of the company, although such exercise will be subject to the consent of GTBank.

The company currently holds a 10 per cent equity interest in ELI. Following the completion of the Further Investment, San Leon will own a maximum of 15.625 per cent of ELI, assuming that the option is exercised in full. San Leon has also previously made shareholder loans to ELI totaling $15.0 million, which bear a coupon of 14 per cent per annum.

Under the terms of ELI’s senior debt facility with GTBank, the lender has a charge over all of ELI’s assets and, as further security, each shareholder in ELI (including San Leon in relation to its current shareholding in ELI) has pledged their shares in ELI to the lender. The terms of the pledge are that the shares in ELI cannot be transferred or otherwise utilised without the lender’s consent.

All shares in ELI that will be acquired pursuant to the Further Investment will be returned to this pledge. ELI is incorporated in Malta but operates in Nigeria through its subsidiary,

Energy Link Infrastructure Limited, owning both the new pipeline as well as the floating storage and offloading vessel, which together comprise the ACOES. ELI’s audited accounts for the year ended December 31, 2018 stated that the company made a loss of €13,668 and reported total assets of €8,699.

San Leon does not consider these figures to be representative of the scale of the opportunity that ELI has pending development of the ACOES, as those figures are prior to construction of the ACOES commencing. ELI’s unaudited total assets as at March 31, 2021 were approximately $200.2 million. Two of San Leon’s directors are currently appointed to ELI’s board.

