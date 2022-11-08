Oil/Gas: ‘No new developments in Nigeria since PIA’

African Energy Chamber (AEC) has said that there have not been new oil and gas developments in Nigeria since President Muhammadu Buhari, assented into law, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

AEC, in its current State of African Energy report, also posited that a break even oil price analysis suggested that the PIA had a net positive impact on onshore oil projects compared to the previous regime(s).

It said: “The recently passed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) seems to be having little impact on resolving the deep-water operators’ issues and no new developments have kicked off since the bill was passed.”

The report also stated that Nigeria has been aspiring to reach two million barrels per day for some years, but this had not been realised. It attributed some of the impediments to include the exit of some international oil companies (IOCs) from onshore oil explorations

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...