Business

Oil/Gas: ‘No new developments in Nigeria since PIA’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

African Energy Chamber (AEC) has said that there have not been new oil and gas developments in Nigeria since President Muhammadu Buhari, assented into law, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

 

AEC, in its current State of African Energy report, also posited that a break even oil price analysis suggested that the PIA had a net positive impact on onshore oil projects compared to the previous regime(s).

It said: “The recently passed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) seems to be having little impact on resolving the deep-water operators’ issues and no new developments have kicked off since the bill was passed.”

The report also stated that Nigeria has been aspiring to reach two million barrels per day for some years, but this had not been realised. It attributed some of the impediments to include the exit of some international oil companies (IOCs) from onshore oil explorations

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business Top Stories

Sanctions: NCC records N100bn drop in revenue

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

Following strict adherence to rules and regulations by operators in telecommunications sector, the revenue earned from sanctions by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) dropped drastically by over a N100 billion within a period of one year. According to the 2020 financial statement released yesterday by the regulator, revenue from industry sanction dropped from N110.1 billion […]
Business

Olowo charges FAAN to get ICAO codes for Lagos airport terminals

Posted on Author  Wole Shadare

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has been advised to get the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) three codes for the terminals at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos.   President, Aviation Round Table (ART), Dr. Gabriel Olowo,  told journalists in Lagos that obtaining the codes would prevent chaos and flight misses by air travellers. […]
Business

Women as backbone of Nigeria’s commodity value chain

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

To give womenfolk substantial role to play in economic activities, Commodities and Export Department of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment launched an initiative aimed at empowering women, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports Rebuilding Nigeria’s economy after the Covid-19 requires active participation of men and women. However, women are craving for more active and participatory roles […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica