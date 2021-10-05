Oil, gas, power in decades of travesty

Nigeria is still relishing the joy of celebrating her 61st Independence anniversary.

However, the event is not without some pains, due mainly to poor performance of her energy industry, which comprises petroleum, gas and power sub-sectors, writes AKINOLA AJIBADE

Last week, Nigeria celebrated her 61st independence anniversary amid inability to resolve her social, economic and political problems.

Of note is the energy sector, which has been grappling with the challenges of dwindling oil reserves, fluctuating prices of crude oil at the international market, weakening exchange rates as evident by the falling values of naira against the dollar and other major foreign currencies, rising landing cost of refined petroleum products, increase in the prices of petroleum products, poor production and exploration levels and vandalism of oil facilities in the Niger Delta region, no thanks to the activities of militants.

Others are poor generation, distribution and transmission of electricity despite the privatisation of the sector by government years ago.

More worrisome is the fact that the country generates below 5,000 megawatts (Mw) of electricity, a development, which has resulted in irregular supply of to consumers all over the country.

Also included is the huge bill, caused by inability of the privatised electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to garner enough money for operation.

Worst still is the high level of insecurity in the country, thus making herdsmen, kidnappers, ritualists and insurgent groups like Boko Haram to indiscriminately waste lives of Nigerians.

This has left a tale of woes behind as the country battles two-digits inflationary rates, poor living condition of her citizens, without any solution in sight.

While this has lasted, government appears incapable of resolving the problems facing the country, especially the energy sector, which has remained inactive for years.

Oil

Despite clocking 61 years as an independent nation, Nigeria’s oil sector has not known stability.

Reasons being that Nigeria’s oil reserves has been fluctuating over the years.

For instance, the country’s crude oil reserves was 36.8 billion barrels in 2021, as against 37.7 billion barrels in 2016, a development, which shows that the country has witnessed a dip in her reserves minimally.

The trend continuesd as the country produced 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2016, against the production of 1.23 milion barrels of crude oil per day, in August, 2021.

Coupled with this is the fact that crude oil prices are falling globally, making it difficult for a mono-economy countries like Nigeria to survive.

Nigeria largely depends on refined oil imports, a development, which is having consequences on her economy.

Like any other member of the cartel, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries

OPEC), Nigeria is not immuned from global oil shocks, making it difficult to endure for sometime, precisely last year, when the prices are showing signs of a little improvement in prices of oil.

In the beginning

Looking at Nigeria in retrospect, the pioneer Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Liquified and Natural Gas(NLNG), Mr Godswill Ihetu, said Nigeria discovered oil, through Shell-BP, in 1956. Shell-BP was a multinational oil company operating in the country then.

According to him, the country produced 5,100 barrels of crude oil per day when she discovered the black gold.

Later, Nigeria upped production beyond 5,100 barrels as the country discovered more oil deposits, which complements output from Oloibiri, in Niger Delta region.

Alluding to the efforts of Shell-BP in discovering oil, Ihetu said the issue opened gates for more entrants into the business, as Texaco and Mobil decided to explore oil for improved growth.

He said: “Shell-BP made the first oil discovery in Oloibiri, in Niger Delta region. Later, other multinationals such as Texaco and Mobil, joined the trade, by producing crude oil for growth.

“Nigeria, at some points in the 70s, produced two millions barrels per day.

Exportation

Nigeria, Ihetu said, began crude oil exportation in 1958 and has since increased exploring and exporting more crude to countries abroad.

Exportation of crudes, Ihetu observed, had helped in stimulating the growth of Nigeria”s economy, as its depends on sales of crude for growth.

Gas

Produced from Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) held by petroleum joint ventures between the national oil company – Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and marginal oil fields owned by private companies, gas production and exportation has raked in billions of dollars to the coffers of the Federal Government through exportation.

Dated back to the 1950s when Shell-BP discovered oil in Nigeria Delta region, Nigeria recorded a noticeable increase in gas production, almost two decades after oil discovery.

Precisely, the country recorded 2.7 billion standard cubit of gas(bscf) per day in the 70s, a feat described by stakeholders as monumental.

Natural gas production, Ihetu opined, was the next major development, in Nigeria’s energy industry. The idea, he said, left no choice than for Nigeria to establish the Nigerian Liquefied and Natural Company (NLNG) in May 1989, with a view to regulate the gas sector better and also make some financial gains for the country.

As a result, NLNG, which started operation with two trains, decided to increase the trains to eight within thirty years, with proceeds serving as revenues for government to finance the economy.

According to Ihetu: “NLNG started operation with two trains and has increased the trains to eight within a few years of its establishment. With this, the country stands a better chance of making more money from gas export.”

While underscoring the viability of NLNG, the company’s immediate past Managing Director, Mr Tony Attah, was of the opinion, that the company had capacity to increase her trains to 15 in the foreseeable future.

Worthy of note is the fact that the country produced 1,634,96 billion cubit of natural gas in 2019, a major increase from its 2000 production.

With Nigeria having the largest natural gas reserves, coupled with the fact that the country remains the fifth largest exporter of natural gas in the world, Nigeria is in a better position to record more earnings from gas to execute critical economy projects.

Potential

The country boasts of 600 trillion cubic feet (cft) of unproven gas reserves, while proven gas reserves stand at 187 trillion (TCF) cubit feet. Despite this, the country is battling high cost of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), a derivative of natural gas, which Nigeria has in large quantity. At present, a 27.5 kg cylinder costs N7,000 to refill.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas ( LPG)

Being a by-product of natural gas, NLNG has been able to increase LPG production from 250,000 metric tonnes in 2013 to over 1,000,000 metric tonnes (MT) in 2020, in order to boost supply to domestic market.

Despite the huge increase in the LPG being supplied to the domestic market, consumers are experiencing scarcity of the product. The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Association

of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), Mr Essien Bassey, attributed the rise in cooking gas to government’s decision to re-imposition of value added tax on imported LPG.

According to him, the country can effectively produce LPG for domestic use, adding that importation of the product is not good enough for the country.

He expressed displeasure on the rising cost of LPG and the attendant scarcity of the product, adding that the issue has brought more pains to consumers.

“The country is experiencing huge challenges in virtually every facets of the economy. Of note is the petroleum sector, where government has increased the pump price of premium motor spirit (also known as petrol) several times, with no end or solution in sight.

For instance, fuel price has risen to N160 per litre from below N100 per litre a few years ago. This is coupled with the fact that prices of LPG and cylinders have also been increased. The development is having far reaching effects on consumers,” he said.

Power

The country’s power sector has metamorphosed from Nigerian Electricity Supply Company (NESC) established in 1929 to Electricity Corporation of Nigeria (ECN) in the 60s, National Electricity Power Authority (NEPA) in 1972.

The sector was privatised in 2005 and had its name changed to Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) in order to pave the way for the unbundling of the assets of the sector into six generation companies (GenCos) and 11 distribution companies (DisCos). The sector has witnessed various reforms aimed at repositioning it for better performance.

While the utility service firms, operating in the 60s up to the 80s, provided seamless operation by providing near perfect electricity to consumers constantly, the same could not be said of the performance of firms mandated to provide utility services for Nigerians at the moment.

Even the privatisation of the sector appears not yield any fruit, as the nation is often times thrown into total darkness.

More worrisome is the fact that the citizens are unable to access electricity, even as the country celebrates sixty-one years of existence as an independent nation.

The Executive Directors, Research and Advocacy, Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) said distribution firms were working hard to make power available, despite paucity of funds.

For instance, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EDDC)’s Head of Public Affairs, Emeka Eze, opined that the firm had succeeded in electrifying areas, which hitherto were unable to access national grid.

Last line

As things are presently, time would tell whether the country will enjoy uninterrupted supply of electricity or not.

