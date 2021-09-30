Oil, gas sector competitive with top players – LongJohn

Chief Executive Officer of MLJ Marine Oil & Gas Limited, Mpakaboari LongJohn has shared some insights as to what goes on in the oil and gas sector.

He described the industry as very competitive, with top skillful players who have mastered the industry over the years.

He stated this in a chat with reporters at the company’s headquarters in Port Harcourt recently, where he expressed optimism, that the sector will continue to thrive, despite its present challenges.

According to LongJohn, from the challenges of drilling, to servicing and issues of oil wells, the oil sector is a robust industry with key players.

He said his company, MLJ Marine Oil & Gas Limited, has demonstrated good partnership with the big players in the industry, because they make things happen.

