Oil, gas still our economic mainstay – Wabote

The Executive Secretary of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Simbi Wabote yesterday disclosed that oil and gas still remains the mainstay of the Nigerian economy. According to him, in one way or the other, every state in the federation and every Nigerian is affected directly or indirectly by the vagaries of Nigeria’s oil and gas production and pricing.

In his keynote address read virtually during a workshop organised by the board for Bayelsa State judiciary, he said that as critical stakeholders, the bar and the bench can contribute to the success of the current government programme, particularly with respect to interpretation of laws and regulations underpinning Nigerian content, as well as in the adjudication of disputes arising out of its implementation. Wabote stressed: “As critical stakeholders, the bar and the bench can contribute to the success of the present government’s programmes, particularly with respect to interpretation of laws and regulations underpinning Nigerian content as well as in the adjudication of disputes arising out of its implementation.

