Business

Oil, gas stocks record N185bn gain in Q1’22

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

POSITIVE SENTIMENTS

The oil and gas industry’s growth and profitability are dependent on operator pricing and quantity

 

 

Oil and gas firms listed on the main and premium boards of the nation’s equities market reported a gain of about N184.975 billion during the first quarter of 2022 following investors positive sentiments.

Checks by New Telegraph revealed that the oil and gas sub-sector gained the amount or 33.16 per cent to close at N742.751 billion in market capitalisation on March 31, in  contrast to opening figure of N557.776 billion at the beginning of trading on January 4.

Market watchers believe that investors are taking position on oil and gas stocks following ease of lock down which has increased spending on transportation.

The consequences of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak had threatened the resilient outlook for Nigeria’s economy mainly supported by the oil and gas sector.

Speaking on the outlook for the rest of the sector, David Adonri, Managing Director/ CEO, Highcap Securities Limited, had said: “If the results and dividends announced by major companies are impressive, and if the rally in crude oil price is sustained, and if yield on debt does not go higher, demand for equities may increase and stem the tide of decline.”

Also, Ayodeji Ebo, Senior Economist/Head, Research & Strategy, Greenwich Merchant Bank, said: “Rising fixed income yields will continue to suppress the performance of the equities market, however, influx of impressive financial performance and corporate actions will reduce the impact.

“Investors will cherry pick stocks with good fundamentals. However, as full year corporate actions releases wind down, we expect the equities market to dip presenting new entry opportunities.”

The oil and gas industry’s growth and profitability are still dependent on operator pricing and quantity, Agusto & Co has said.

 

The rating agency, which stated this in a 2022 Oil & Gas Storage Industry Report, said the decreased profit margins, idle or underused capacity, and constrained ability to pay operating and finance expenses, could be countered by higher throughput revenue, product diversification plans and efficient downstream company operation.

 

The agency noted that the Nigerian oil & gas storage industry performance maintained an upward trajectory in the year 2021 driven by increasing demand for petroleum products.

“The growing demand for petroleum products is upheld by continued urbanisation in addition to the expansion of the domestic and international air travel industry. “In the near term, Agusto & Co. expects petroleum products consumption to rally significantly as business activities improve, albeit below pre-pandemic levels.

“We believe that PMS could average about 21 billion litres in 2022 while AGO demand should also grow, contingent on advancements in the power sector. Ultimately, we believe the foregoing would culminate into higher demand for storage in 2022,” the agency noted.

Agusto & Co explained that owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent movement restrictions, the supply and demand of petroleum products declined in 2020.

“We estimate that the annual consumption of petroleum products including Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK), Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) declined by 20 per cent, 17 per cent and 2 per cent to 800 million, 15.6 billion and 5 billion litres respectively in the 2020 fiscal year,” the agency said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Q3: Uncertainty pervades agric sector

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Buoyed by volatility experienced in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ‘s ban of Form M for maize imports, flooding, exploitation of donkey trade, insecurity, skyrocketing prices of staples and many others led to challenges in the third quarter. Taiwo Hassan reports No doubt, the footprint of the crisis […]
Business

Courier firm gets directors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Red Star Express Plc has appointed Mr. Peter Surulere Aletor and Mr. Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ndu as nonexecutive directors.   The courier firm said in a state  ment that Aletor, an accountant, had over 25 years experience in stock broking.   Also, it noted that Ndu had over 35 years experience in accounting, money market, project […]
Business

BCG: Financial inclusion, others’ll drive Nigeria’s economic recovery

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a global management consultancy firm, has proposed the promotion of financial inclusion, equitable distribution of resources, infrastructural development and formulation of requisite fiscal policies as initiatives that will drive Nigeria’s post- Covid economic recovery. The measures were highlighted in a recent BCG report titled, “How to Forge an Inclusive Post- […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica