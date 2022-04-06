Oil, gas stocks record N185bn gain in Q1’22

POSITIVE SENTIMENTS

The oil and gas industry’s growth and profitability are dependent on operator pricing and quantity

Oil and gas firms listed on the main and premium boards of the nation’s equities market reported a gain of about N184.975 billion during the first quarter of 2022 following investors positive sentiments.

Checks by New Telegraph revealed that the oil and gas sub-sector gained the amount or 33.16 per cent to close at N742.751 billion in market capitalisation on March 31, in contrast to opening figure of N557.776 billion at the beginning of trading on January 4.

Market watchers believe that investors are taking position on oil and gas stocks following ease of lock down which has increased spending on transportation.

The consequences of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak had threatened the resilient outlook for Nigeria’s economy mainly supported by the oil and gas sector.

Speaking on the outlook for the rest of the sector, David Adonri, Managing Director/ CEO, Highcap Securities Limited, had said: “If the results and dividends announced by major companies are impressive, and if the rally in crude oil price is sustained, and if yield on debt does not go higher, demand for equities may increase and stem the tide of decline.”

Also, Ayodeji Ebo, Senior Economist/Head, Research & Strategy, Greenwich Merchant Bank, said: “Rising fixed income yields will continue to suppress the performance of the equities market, however, influx of impressive financial performance and corporate actions will reduce the impact.

“Investors will cherry pick stocks with good fundamentals. However, as full year corporate actions releases wind down, we expect the equities market to dip presenting new entry opportunities.”

The oil and gas industry’s growth and profitability are still dependent on operator pricing and quantity, Agusto & Co has said.

The rating agency, which stated this in a 2022 Oil & Gas Storage Industry Report, said the decreased profit margins, idle or underused capacity, and constrained ability to pay operating and finance expenses, could be countered by higher throughput revenue, product diversification plans and efficient downstream company operation.

The agency noted that the Nigerian oil & gas storage industry performance maintained an upward trajectory in the year 2021 driven by increasing demand for petroleum products.

“The growing demand for petroleum products is upheld by continued urbanisation in addition to the expansion of the domestic and international air travel industry. “In the near term, Agusto & Co. expects petroleum products consumption to rally significantly as business activities improve, albeit below pre-pandemic levels.

“We believe that PMS could average about 21 billion litres in 2022 while AGO demand should also grow, contingent on advancements in the power sector. Ultimately, we believe the foregoing would culminate into higher demand for storage in 2022,” the agency noted.

Agusto & Co explained that owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent movement restrictions, the supply and demand of petroleum products declined in 2020.

“We estimate that the annual consumption of petroleum products including Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK), Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) declined by 20 per cent, 17 per cent and 2 per cent to 800 million, 15.6 billion and 5 billion litres respectively in the 2020 fiscal year,” the agency said.

