Oil & Gas: Subsidy, price regulation discouraging investors –Oyebanji

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, 11PLC, Mr. Adetunji Oyebanji, has disclosed that government’s involvement in fuel subsidy payment, price control of premium motor spirit (PMS) and turn around maintenance of local refineries is discouraging prospective investors to venture into refinery project in the country.

Oyebanji said government’s move to venture into refining and the downstream segment of the sector was the reason over 60 licensed investors decided to abandoned their proposed refinery projects and ventured into smaller modular refineries that are producing automotive gas oil (AGO). According to the oil and gas expert in a chat with our correspondent, Federal Government’s involvement in TAM of existing refineries in the country has cost the country huge fortunes. Specifically, he pointed out that government needed to hands off fuel importation, maintenence of local refineries and fuel subsidy payment for petroleum product importation so as to allow private entities venture into Nigerian oil and gas business for optimum delivery. The 11Plc managing director explained that lack of refining capacity had been the reason for failed business in the country’s downstream sector, especially with contunued regulation of PMS prices. Oyebanji said: “As an individual, I will tell you I am never a fan of government’s involvement in business.

I think when you look at Nigeria’s history, you would know, we had things like Nigerian Airways, Nigerian Hotels, Nigerian shipping lines and many other government- owned entities that do not exist anymore. “So, when government decided to go into refining, am sure there are people who wondered whether this would be a sustainable venture. “Think about how much Nigeria has expended in the last 10 years to 15 years on various forms of maintenance of the refineries and yet today, none of those government-owned refineries is working. “Definitely, government partaking in commercial enterprise in refineries TAM has cost us lots of misfortunes because all those local refineries would have been sold off to private entities to try and run them better on a commercial basis.”

The oil and gas investor stressed further: “A lack of that refining capacity obviously is what led to this 100 per cent of importation into the country. “Over the years, government regulatory agencies have licensed many refinery operators. In fact, there was a time when over 60 licences were approved for refinery construction in the country by private investors. “But when you look back, I think today, maybe, you may find only 10 or not up to 10 of them that have actually broken down or are operating generally relatively in small refineries like modular refineries.” On why private investors are not venturing into refinery project construction, he said: “When you take your refinery project to the bank, the first question a banker will ask you is how are you going to finance it? How are you going to pay? “What is the cash flows? What is the main product you are going to sell? And if you say gasoline, the next question from the banker will be, are you in control of the price? And when you say no? An average banker will decline to finance your project. “That is why today, you find out that many of those refinery projects are not seeing the light of the day.

 

