Oil & gas: ‘Why local content devt is best way forward’

Managing Director, LADOL, Dr. Amy Jadesimi, has said that the way to move Nigeria and its economy forward is to embrace local content, currently being championed in the oil industry by the Nigeria Content Development Management Board (NCDMB).

According to her, local content will boost the nation’s economy if Nigerians are allowed and offer opportunity to exhibit their talents stressing that local content will always be reliable and cheaper in the sustainability of any given organization during and after the pandemic.

In a statement by the company, Lagos, Jadesimi said Nigerians are reliable, competent, and efficient in-service delivery when compete favorably with their foreign counterparts, stressing that, at a cheaper cost, Nigerians were able to handle more complex task during the pandemic.

“Local content is the best way to go. Look at what happened during the pandemic; the oil companies and their expatriates have to send their workers back to their countries, but Nigerians and Nigeria proved themselves because things that were not supposed to be handed over to them ordinarily were later handled exclusively by Nigerians.”

Jadesimi said the offshore logistics firm was able to survive the dreaded coronavirus pandemic in 2020 due to local capacity, adding that the company also invested hugely on infrastructure, equipment, security, and personnel.

The managing director reiterated that the company was keenly interested to invest on human capacity because country like Nigeria in the future would be one of the focal points where people will investment due to the potential and opportunities that are abound.

