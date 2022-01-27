News Top Stories

Oil hits $90 on strong fundamentals

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade with agency

Brent crude oil prices rose yesterday to $90 a barrel, as low crushing and distillate inventories combined with supply jitters in Europe, Russia-Ukraine tensions, and falling Russian seaborne crude imports from the Baltics. As of 11:00 am. EST yesterday, even after the weekly US inventory report from the EIA showed a build in crude oil inventories, WTI crude prices were up 1.96 per cent at $87.27, while Brent crude briefly hit $90, up nearly 2 per cent on the day.

Brent crude hit the highest level since 2014 as inventories at the Cushing hub in Oklahoma – the delivery point for WTI – sank by another million barrels on Tuesday, according to API data, to the lowest point since 2012 – more than 30 per cent below the five-year average. Distillate inventories also saw a large draw, according to EIA data, of 2.8 million barrels, sending inventories to 2014 lows. Fears that sanctions on Russia could cause a shortage of crude oil and natural gas have rattled the commodity markets in recent days.

The final upward pressure in this oil price scenario is Russia’s exports from its Baltic Sea ports, which are set to drop next month to the lowest level in five months. The concern here is that Russia is unable to ramp up crude oil output as much as its OPEC+ agreement has allowed.

 

