Business

Oil holds near three-month highs as vaccines stoke demand recovery hopes

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Oil prices held gains on Tuesday as news of a third promising vaccine candidate spurred hopes of a quick recovery in oil demand, while U.S. President-elect Joe Biden received the go-ahead to begin his presidential transition.
Brent crude futures rose 3 cents, or 0.1%, to $46.09 a barrel by 0113 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude added 11 cents, or 0.3%, to $43.17 a barrel. Both benchmarks settled up about 2% on Monday after gaining about 5% last week, reports Reuters.
“Oil prices are consolidating near three-month highs after a third successful coronavirus vaccine trial, better-than-expected flash PMI readings across Europe and the U.S.,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
AstraZeneca said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine was 70% effective in pivotal trials and could be up to 90% effective, giving the world’s fight against the global pandemic a third new weapon that can be cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale-up than rivals.
This follows positive trial results from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.
Uncertainties surrounding U.S. post-election disputes also started clearing after President Donald Trump on Monday allowed officials to proceed with a transition to President-elect Joe Biden, giving his rival access to briefings and funding even as he vowed to persist with efforts to fight the election results.
U.S. crude oil inventories likely edged lower last week, while distillate stockpiles were seen decreasing for a 10th straight week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.
Traders also focused on a week of technical meetings by OPEC and its allies to prepare the ground for next week’s ministerial gathering, which is set to discuss extending oil output curbs into next year due to weak demand amid a second wave of COVID-19.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Noodles producers import N193.2bn wheat

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

As food consumption is on the increase, pasta and noodles producers have imported a total of 840,000 tons of wheat valued at N193.2billion ($420million) this year. The imports account for 15 per cent of the 5.6million tonnes of wheat expected to be imported in 2020 as plans by the Federal Government to reduce wheat imports […]
Business

SEC vows enforcement of capital market rules

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Securities and Exchange Commission has said it will strictly enforce all rules that guide the operations of the capital market so as to restore investors confidence.   The Director-General, SEC, Lamido Yuguda, said this at the first capital market committee meeting, which was attended virtually by over 240 stakeholders in the capital market. The […]
Business

MTN Nigeria expects slight margin drop after FX rate shift

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

MTN Nigeria expects its profit margin to dip by almost half a percentage point this year as its leased tower services feel the impact of weaker currency exchange rates, it said on Thursday.   The dollar conversion rate used by the Nigerian unit of South African telecoms group MTN weakened by 6.5 per cent to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: