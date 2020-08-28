News

Oil industry reforms’ll create more jobs, Buhari assures workers

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that the on-going reforms in the oil and gas sector would generate more well-paid jobs and help remove millions of persons out of poverty. He gave the assurance at the sixth Triennial National Delegates Conference of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) with the theme; ‘The Future of Work Post-Pandemic and Energy Transition,’ yesterday in Abuja.

According to him, his administration having recognised the critical role of the oil and gas sector in national growth and development, carved out some strategic priorities for the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to stimulate the sector, with a view to fostering sustainability of the Nigerian economy. Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, sought the continued support of PENGASSAN in delivering on its promises of job security and economic sustainability, amidst the devastative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economy.

