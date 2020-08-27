Oil Industry reforms’ll create more jobs, Buhari assures workers

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that the ongoing reforms in the oil and gas industry would generate more well paid jobs and help remove millions of persons out of poverty.

He gave the assurances at the 6th Triennial National Delegates Conference of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) with the theme ‘The Future of Work Post Pandemic and Energy Transition,’ on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, his administration having recognised the critical role of the oil and gas industry in national growth and development, carved out some strategic priorities for the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to stimulate the sector, with the view of fostering sustainability of the Nigerian economy.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, sought the continued support of PENGASSAN, in delivering on its promises of job security and economic sustainability, amidst the devastative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economy.

In his words: “Significant transformation is currently ongoing in the oil and gas sector. The transformation initiatives will definitely require highly skilled man power therefore, we are counting on your illustrious association to continue to provide the much needed support to meet our developmental mandate.

“Our collaboration will focus on gas to transmute Nigeria from the conventional dependence on one product for prime movers, to a cleaner more available accessible, acceptable and affordable energy use in gas.

“This will cushion the effects of deregulation and create enormous job opportunities for Nigerians.

“COVID-19 pandemic and progressive decline in crude oil prices in 2020 has made it imperative for Nigeria to aggressively pursue the development of non oil economy and diversification of revenue sources as the country braces for a possible lower for longer crude oil price era. The government is factoring in this current realities in its reform agenda.

“Consequently, we are developing strategic survival measures to ensure economic sustainability and job security.”

However, Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, had earlier harped on the need for a constrictive engagement between key players and workers unions in the oil and gas sector, to fashion out a workable solution that would keep businesses afloat without necessarily undertaking massive retrenchment of staff.

Kyari, who lamented that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed amongst others, business operations globally, said some deep decisions and interventions by the Nigeria government, was reason behind the minimal downsizing of staff currently going on in some institutions.

