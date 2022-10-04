Oil: ‘IOCs now enjoy better tax regime under PIA’

A former acting Managing Director of Belemaoil Nigeria Limited, Engineer Sunday Adebayo Babalola, has said that international oil companies now enjoy better tax regime under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) passed into law recently.

Babalola, who also said the country could produce 400 million barrels of crude per day under a secure atmosphere, stated that the current dip in production could be addressed by tackling insecurity and making the environment safer for foreign investors, who are still willing to remain.

While urging the Federal Government to address corruption and increase the use of technology to fight oil theft, Babalola, a retired Deputy Director of the now-defunct Department of Petroleum Resources, but currently, Director of All Grace Energy, in a chat with New Telegraph on Sunday, identified insecurity as a major factor militating against Nigeria meeting its OPEC quota, saying even the international oil companies were now feeling more comfortable working in deep offshore.

“The PIA is not making the IOCs leave the country. Actually, in the PIA, you can make more money for your country because the tax regime has gone down dramatically. So basically it is not the PIA. “The main factor is insecurity, banditry and theft. We have to remember now that the world is moving towards renewable energy.

So if the cost of doing business is very high and in spite of the height of the cost of doing business, and you are still not sure that your product will arrive at the delivery intact, you will move to a location that you think is more conducive and convenient. “That is what is happening. It is a business decision based on several factors including renewable energy.

They are still maintaining their deep offshore facilities. They have not divested those ones,” he said. Recall that Nigeria lost as the largest crude producer in Africa to Angola and Libya in August 2022. Angola was Africa’s highest crude oil producer in August with an average production of 1.187mb/d, while Libya’s crude oil production averaged also 1.123mb/d for the month of August.

But Nigeria’s oil production plunged to as low as 972,000 barrels per day in August 2022, according to data released by the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) confirmed by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in its September 2022 report.

OPEC’s report confirmed that figures from the NUPRC indicated that Nigeria’s oil production dropped from 1,083,899 bpd in July to 972,394 bpd in August which made Angola and Libya to overtake Nigeria in oil output.

OPEC said: “According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 29.65 mb/d in August, higher by 618,000 month-on-month. Nigeria has consistently been recording low oil output against its OPEC quota.

The NUPRC in its crude oil and condensate production data for July 2022 stated that Nigeria’s crude oil production also decreased in July to an average of 1.08 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.16 million the previous month. It also said that Nigeria’s oil production with the addition of condensate, decreased in July by 6.42 per cent to 1.31 million bpd from 1.40 million in June.

Condensate is a mixture of light liquid hydrocarbons, similar to a light (high API) crude oil— usually separated out of a natural gas stream at the point of production (field separation) when the temperature and pressure of the gas are dropped to atmospheric conditions.

OPEC in its oil Market Report for July 2022 said Nigeria’s crude oil production was 1.238 million bpd (bpd) in June which is a decline from the nation’s OPEC allocation of 1.766 million bpd; Nigeria’s crude oil production quota in May was 1.753 million bpd; June, 1.772 million bpd; July, 1.799 million bpd and August, 1.826 million bpd. Babalola said: “Insecurity is a major cause of Nigeria’s crude under-supply. Also, oil theft is another factor.

Who wants to go to the field, produce and somebody steals a substantial part of it? So everybody will decide not to invest so much in such a venture.

“Some companies are shut down. It is not that the production is not there, it is there. I can assure you because I work on it when I was in DPR, Nigeria can produce 400m barrels per day. The resource base is there.

The human capital to do it is there. But the people who will bring the foreign direct investments are not ready to bring their money because it will be stolen. We need to fight corruption.

“Govenrment needs to address oil theft. When there is no corruption, oil theft will disappear. As long as there is corruption, people will say this is where I can get my own share of the national cake let me take it. The people who are stealing it are taking it somewhere. It is not that they are going to store it some.”

He said the Petroleum Industry Act was a good development in the industry, adding that international oil companies (IOCs) were rather investing in deep offshore.

According to him, “the IOCs are not totally leaving the country. They are staying in deep offshore. They are still maintaining most of their offshore facilities because insecurity is not rampant there.

“On the land, they are divesting onshore and offshore. Our people should get together with the communities and do a very good job with them. The PIA has done a very beautiful job in the direction of community compensation. It could be better but this is the beginning.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...