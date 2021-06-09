Oil: IOCs task FG on insecurity, contract sanctity

International oil companies have advised the Federal Government to have respect for contracts and improve the security situation in operating areas, in order to attract the needed investments into the Nigerian oil and gas sector. Chief executives of the IOC’s, who spoke yesterday in Abuja during the CEO panel session in the ongoing Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS), insisted that Nigeria’s future was in its huge oil reserves.

They urged the Nigerian government to ensure that the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which the National Assembly had assured would be passed before the end of June 2021, provides the needed environment for the industry to thrive. Managing Director/CE, Total Nigeria E & P, Michael Sangster, noted that the world was moving towards cleaner energy with a net zero target by 2050, adding that the oil and gas industry in Nigeria needed to run in a sustainable and responsible way. While stressing that focusing on the development of gas would secure the country’s energy needs, he maintained that Nigeria could not afford to be left behind. He harped on the need for continuous drive and growth of the local content in the industry, saying local companies must become exporters of services in the long run to keep the yards running.

“For TotalEnergies and for the industry as well, we are all talking about transition to renewable and energy transition, but I think you can see the way that public opinion is going that we need to be sustainable and responsible, and transparent because the spotlight is always on the industry,” he said. On his part, the Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria/ MD SPDC, Osagie Okunbor, noted that with 203 trillion cubic feet of gas reserve, what Nigeria needs are projects that would produce the gas.

“The challenge is not just growing the reserves, but in producing these reserves for the benefits of our country. Essentially growing the reserves and delivering on the production is a function of two or three elements. “I like to see infrastructure that is required for the development of these resources at two levels. Soft infrastructure is often the one that is more important and that is the one that actually drives most of what you see at site. “Soft infrastructure refers to the enabling environment and nothing pleases me as much seeing both the Senate President and the Speaker of the House give very firm commitments about trying to pass the PIB this month.

“That is probably the big one of the enabling environment to provide the kind of stability we also need for all sorts of other issues. We have discussed severally in terms of the sanctity of contract, stable policies and collaboration and I think we are well on our way there,” he noted.

