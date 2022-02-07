Oil magnate, Tayo Adiatu, consoles late Soun of Ogbomosoland, Akala families

The Chief Executive Officer of Tulcan Energy Resources Ltd, Prince Tayo Adiatu, on Saturday paid condo lence visits to the families of the late Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III and the late former Governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala.

The business mogul, accompanied by his agelong friend and Commissioner for Special Duties, Osun State, Lekan Badmus, Mr. Tunde Akinola, Mrs Olamide Alabi and Mrs Hadiza Akala, was received by Princess Adebunmi Oyewumi at the Soun’s palace.

Adiatu, while extolling the virtues of the late monarch, urged Ayaba Olaronke Oyewumi to take solace in the fact that the departed left behind a worthy legacy. At the home of the Alao-Akalas, Adiatu stressed that the late politician would be remembered for his good deeds.

He was received by family, friends and political associates of the deceased.

