News

Oil magnate, Tayo Adiatu, consoles late Soun of Ogbomosoland, Akala families

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Chief Executive Officer of Tulcan Energy Resources Ltd, Prince Tayo Adiatu, on Saturday paid condo  lence visits to the families of the late Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III and the late  former Governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala.

The business mogul, accompanied by his agelong friend and Commissioner for Special Duties, Osun State, Lekan Badmus, Mr. Tunde Akinola, Mrs Olamide Alabi and Mrs Hadiza Akala, was received by Princess Adebunmi Oyewumi at the Soun’s palace.

Adiatu, while extolling the virtues of the late monarch, urged Ayaba Olaronke Oyewumi to take solace in the fact that the departed left behind a worthy legacy. At the home of the Alao-Akalas, Adiatu stressed that the late politician would be remembered for his good deeds.

He was received by family, friends and political associates of the deceased.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

nngx
News Top Stories

Equity market gains N972bn in October on corporate earnings

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Chris Ugwu   Shareholders of quoted firms listed on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) earned a gain of N972 billion during the month of October 2021 as investors continued to increase their buying pressure, especially on blue-chip stocks following improvement on corporate earnings.   Positive sentiments had returned to the local bourse […]
News

Stakeholders task African countries on COVID-19 vaccine production capacity

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

…advocate making UHC a reality Participants attending the fourth edition of the Africa Health Agenda International Conference (AHAIC 2021), have urged African countries Africa to urgently create its own capacity to manufacture and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. The call from the diverse group of stakeholders is in response to heightened nationalism that has threatened to […]
News

Buhari’s govt awarding illegal contracts – Falana

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falan (SAN) has declared all the contracts awarded by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in the last six years illegal. Falana, who spoke at the 24th Anti-corruption Situation Room (ACSR), organised by Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) in Abuja, said the contracts were in violation of the Public Procurement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica