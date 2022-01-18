Oil majors: Prioritising divestment over environmental clean-up

After several decades of gas flaring and oil spills in the Niger Delta region, giant multinational, Shell Petroleum Development company (SPDC), is divesting its onshore assets as victims of environmental degradation continue to fight legally for their rights. REGINA OTOKPA looks at experts’ views on why Shell must remediate oil polluted areas caused by its exploration, before divesting

For decades, oil producing communities in the Niger Delta region have suffered the consequences of environmental degradation as a result of gas flaring and oil spillage resulting to long term illnesses and chronic health conditions such as cancer, as well as the destruction of sources of income and livelihood.

Data from the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) shows that with an average spill of 400,000 barrels of crude oil daily, Nigeria is the highest oil spilling country globally. It further shows that in the last three years, at least N2.8 billion worth of crude oil was spilled by multinationals and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

A breakdown shows that in 2018, about 25,308 barrels of crude oil was spilled, 42, 076 barrels was spilled in 2019, while 2020 had about 21,291 barrels of crude oil spilled.

In the year 2020 alone, 370 publicly available oil spill records were attributed to about 24 companies led by giant multinational, Shell Petroleum Development Corporation (SPDC), with 186 spills amounting to 13,280 barrels.

Frustrated with the environmental, health implications and failure of concerned oil companies to take responsibility to carry out thorough cleanup, the region witnessed a period of hostility, especially militancy, which led to loss of many lives.

But with education and civility, there has been a shift from the harsh route of seeking justice through the judiciary to seek an end to the injustice perpetrated against the people of the Niger Delta for so long. Thus far, it seems to be working in favour of the people.

For instance, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had ordered Shell to pay the sum of N45.9 billion to the Ejama-Ebubu people in compensation to end a legal case that began in 1991 and later ordered Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited and NNPC to pay the sum of N81.9 billion as cumulative damages to the oil communities in Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Also, the Supreme Court had objected to setting aside the judgment that ordered Shell to pay N17 billion to some Ogoni communities in Rivers State that were affected by oil spillage that occurred in 1970, even as a UK Supreme Court ruled that oil-polluted Nigerian communities could sue Shell in English courts.

However, there are mounting concerns ahead of the Appeal Court’s decision this January over the N800 billion damages, the highest fine ever in the history of Nigeria, earlier awarded by a Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, delivered on November 27, 2020, against Shell in favour of the Egbalor Eleme Community in Rivers State for the 2019 spillage, as Shell’s plan of divesting about $2.3 billion worth of assets in Nigeria deepens.

Already, at least, five Nigerian oil and gas companies are preparing to submit their respective bids for the acquisition of Shell’s assets this month.

While noting that the growing cases of oil spill and court cases may reshape the nation’s oil industry, environmental rights activists, legal experts and other oil industry stakeholders insist it’s time for the judiciary and oil regulator to make operators pay the price of negligence by forcing oil companies, including Shell, to remedy years of environmental degradation, otherwise, indigenous companies planning to take over the assets or the Federal Government would face the challenges once the divestment processes are concluded.

They worry that after 60 years of devastating the ecosystems of the host communities where they operate, Shell is rushing to offload toxic assets to unsuspecting local investors, who may just be too excited to acquire producing oil blocks without properly carrying out the relevant due diligence required to make such investments viable in the long term.

good example worthy of note is the recent massive oil spill from Aiteo’s Nembe facility, which was procured in an apparently defective state from Shell not too long ago.

Retaining its offshore assets and planning to divest its major onshore and shallow water assets is an indicator that Shell is running away from interactions with host communities especially the implications arising from decaying facilities, which have led to constant spillages, leading to growing court cases and legal battles.

Leader of The Alliance for The Defense of Eleme, Johnson Emere Mba-Ngei, laments that the health of the people living in oil producing communities was already compromised by the degradation and failure of oil infrastructure, which are fast decaying. He insists that not until oil operators are made to pay for their negligence, the situation may persist.

“Shell should pay the compensation entitled to the community as prescribed by the court; the compensation should be made without delay as well as total remediation and general repairs/ replacement of pipelines within and around the Niger Delta region,“ he noted.

Commending the decisions at The Hague and the UK that Shell remains culpable for the ecological crimes of its Nigerian subsidiary and that Nigerian communities could sue the company abroad respectively, Executive Director of Policy Alert, Tijah Bolton-Akpan, insists the compensation for social and economic losses as seen in the recent cases remained important, since it gives hope to other long devastated communities that respite is on the way.

According to him, “given the spate of divestment by multinationals as the energy transition is driving multinationals to abandon their filthy environmental footprint to successor companies, Shell and other companies need to clean up their mess before they run away.”

Environmental activist and Executive Director of Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Nnimno Bassey, noted that multiple wins by the victims of Shell’s ecological infractions and denial of their rights of the people point to the fact that justice would always come if people are resolute and refuse to be cajoled out of standing for their rights.

Bassey said: “It is also an indicator to corporations whose activities are inherently destructive to know that it makes economic sense to exercise utmost duty of care when carrying out their activities. The inclination to think that because they are in joint partnerships with government and can ignore the right to life of the people is ultimately injurious to their business and not just the trashed environment.”

Miffed that oil companies could ruin the environment, especially through oil spill and resort to the use of armed forces to block the people from observing what is happening or demand a thorough clean up of their mess, Bassey urged the Nigerian government to show some level of seriousness and called for an assessment as well as a health audit of the entire Niger Delta region.

However, energy expert at PWC, Habeeb Jaiyeola, insists that impacts of the spills, which may hurt affected communities for generations, far outweigh the judgment and fines by the court.

He said: “Our focus should be on how to prevent the oil spills from occurring, rather than leveraging success from court cases. We should not allow oil spills to happen at all.

“Oil spills have extensive impact on the people that live close to oil pipelines or where the crude oil extraction operations are being done. The impact goes beyond the health of those living around the area. It also impacts agriculture. The content of this oil might also even exist within the crops that are being eventually harvested, which then also has negative impact when they are consumed.”

Beyond going to court, Jaiyeola wants the Federal Government to create and enforce clear policies to ensure damaged pipelines are immediately repaired, find lasting solutions to pipeline vandalism and mandate the use of world class facilities, equipment and tools by companies operating in the sector, in order to prevent oil spills.

