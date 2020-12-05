OIL MAJORS UNDER PRESSURE OVER RENEWED ATTACKS IN N’DELTA

…raise security status over resurgence of assault on assets

…express concerns over threat to post-COVID-19 economic recovery

International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in Nigeria’s multi-billion dollar industry are fretting over resumption of attacks on oil installations in parts of Niger Delta. The gas pipeline operated by Shell in Nigeria was on November 23 attacked reportedly with dynamites resulting in the shut-in of production on the asset.

This, Saturday Telegraph exclusively gathered, has made all oil companies operating in the terrain to raise their security level a step higher. Top executive staff in four of the multi-nationals who craved anonymity for their companies and themselves “because of the great injury full disclosure could inflict on their security,” added that they have shared routine security briefs and “everything pointed to the fact that everyone is tense and under pressure.” The companies have hitherto suffered a series of attacks from militants during the peak of militancy in Nigeria.

“Shell has, together with other stakeholders, begun investigation into the remote and immediate causes of the attack on its gas pipeline and without any prejudice to the probe, we all have reviewed the attack and it has been a part of the security briefs at all oil producing companies operating in the Niger Delta,” one of them said. “We are not new to this pressure; we only felt it is strange that we will still be talking about this at this stage.

“Remember that we, as a country, are still faced with POST-COVID-19 economic recovery and except the attacks are nipped in the bud, they are a serious threat to the recovery.” Shell on November 24, shut down 5mmscf gas production as explosion rocked Ikarama pipelines The major gas pipeline close to Ikarama was reported to have been attacked by an explosion.

The Associated Gas Compression facility connected to Adibawa Flow Station achieved about 5MMscf/d. According to NNPC annual statistical bulleting: the field capacity 896,068.10bbls. Quantity of gas 571493.42 mscf.

The pipeline is being operated by SPDC) and Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) some meters to Ikarama community, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa, South South Nigeria. SPDC spokesman, Bamidele Odugbesan, while confirming the explosion, stated then that the pipeline had been shut-in while a government-led joint probe will determine the cause and impact of the incident. “We have a report of an interference with our gas pipeline about 1 kilometre from Ikarama Community in Bayelsa State.

We have since shutin the line and informed the relevant government agencies. “A government-led joint investigation team will determine the cause and impact,” he said in an e-mailed message to Saturday Telegraph.

A youth leader in Ikarama near the incident site, Mr. Ben Warder, suggested that the pipeline was attacked. The residents, he said, heard several sounds from the explosions that rocked the oil fields.

Warder said: “The site is not far from Ikarama; we heard sounds from the blast and it sounded like dynamites and it was not safe to go near. “So, when the situation became quiet we had to trace what happened and it turned out that Shell’s gas pipeline and Agip’s crude lines were destroyed.

“The incident resulted in air pollution from the gas pipeline and crude leak which members of the affected communities are battling to cope with.” Ikarama, a collection of villages in the southern Nigerian state of Bayelsa, is one of the most polluted sites in the entire Niger Delta.

The major pipeline that passes through the fishing and farming community of 50,000 people has been the subject of many accidents and attacks over 20 years. This is not the first time that the Ikarama pipeline has been attacked.

In 2011, an alleged dispute between youths of Ikarama and Shell over review of pipeline surveillance contract was blamed for an attack on the same pipeline leading to oil spills. Meanwhile, tension has since enveloped the rank and file of workers of the oil majors operating in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, especially in Delta and Bayelsa states, following the by militants, who suggested that they were resuming attacks on oil assets in Niger Delta. Leader of Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA), John Mark Ezonebi, in a telephone chat with Saturday Telegraph said: “The truth is that you cannot totally rule out the issue of resumption of militancy in the region when things are done in a wrong manner.

“When things are done in terrible manner, when there is no good governance and when the people of the region are taken for granted; what do you expect after longsuffering people are rejected and neglected? The oil community and gas producing people are suffering.

“Environmental pollution and degradation have devastated their backyard. Over 1.4 million barrels of crude oil is collected from their backyard on a daily basis and nothing to show for it. “Amnesty office is just like a tooth pick.

It is a little stipend you are seeing from our oil money. I’m ashamed of some leaders that met with Interim Coordinator Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dixon Dikio in Yenagoa saying that amnesty programme should come to an end. “That should not be taken seriously.

If anybody is calling for an end to amnesty programme, that is when you will see entire revolution and bunch of arms that will emanate from the creeks and it will be very uncontrollable and there will be no direction. It will cause the economy of the country to crumble.”

The RNDA had earlier vowed to reduce the nation’s oil production to zero, before they attacked recently the trunkline belonging to the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NOAC) in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, with dynamites. The Avengers, which distanced itself from initial ceasefire agreement with Federal Government claimed responsibility on their Twitter handle. The attacked facility, identified as Obi-Obi Brass Trunkline, is said to be a major pipeline belonging to NAOC.

In a statement, the NDA said: “At about 3am on Friday, the Niger Delta Avengers blew up the Obi Obi Brass trunkline belonging to Agip ENI. It is Agip’s major crude oil line in Bayelsa State.

“It is good as foreign refineries stop buying Nigeria oil because the Nigerian state has been robbing the Niger Delta of her oil and gas. We will inform the international community when we are open for business.” Also, the factional militia group, the Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate (NDGJM), hinted that it might collaborate with the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) to make the region restive. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the Mandate group had concluded plans to join forces with the Avengers, especially if the Federal Government throws the seven-point demands of the South-South Leaders to the dustbin.

A coalition of nine renegade militant groups from the nine states of the Niger Delta region declared support for the protests against police brutality and poor condition of living in the country while threatening to resume hostilities and engage the military if the demands were turned down.

The militant groups, under the aegis of RNDA announced that they were ready to withdraw from the ceasefire pact with the Federal Government. The RNDA, in a statement issued via electronic mail and made available to journalists, argued that the decision by the militant groups to support the ideals of the protest was based on the open inequality in the distribution of wealth and development in the country.

“We, the agitating militant groups in the creeks are lending our voice to the demands of our great resilience Nigerian youths based on the fact that Nigeria is a blessed nation full of abundance of so much untapped natural resources, wherefore we demand a better Nigeria and that the welfare of the citizens should be seriously taken into account,” the group had said. It added: “We want to put it on record that President Muhammadu Buhari is not to blame entirely for what is happening, but we blame some ministers handling sensitive areas of the economy and the National Assembly members.

“While the citizens are making sacrifices in the areas of adjusting to harsh economic policies of the government, the aides of President Buhari and members of the National Assembly are living large in opulence.

“Even the members of the RNDA made sacrifices to agree to a ceasefire in 2016 in order to allow the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC Federal Government to consolidate on its renewed policy of trust for his anti-corruption fight and economic growth job creation and transformational policies of massive infrastructural developmental strides within the Niger Delta region and the country at large.

“But the National Assembly members and the political class are pushing the people to the wall and we are ready to fight back. “We may resume bombing and heavy destruction of major crude oil pipelines and their platforms including the major gas distribution pipelines from Escravos linking to Warri-Kaduna and Lagos. “Also targeted are major pipelines including the Chevron Valve platform located at Abiteye under Warri-South Local Government Area of Delta State and this is one of Chevron’s major platforms, most significant platform and it serves as a connecting point where all other Chevron Niger Delta platforms link up.

“Shell underwater Forcardos 48-inch Export pipeline wish connect from Clough Creek through river Ramos creek delivery line to the Forcardos terminal wish is a major and one of the Nigeria highest crude delivery pipeline, will be brought down, the major Escravos trans Lagos pipeline linking Warri to Lagos. “Also listed are major gas pipelines that supply both Lagos and Abuja, while constant electricity supply will be cut off, and other several gas and oil pipelines belonging to the NNPC located near Warri within the hinterland will also be blown up. “Chevron’s main electricity feedback pipelines located at the Escravos tank farm at Ciera creek will not be left out in this well-coordinated attack.

“One of the highest crude oil producing wells owned by Chevron; which are RMP23 and RMP24; all located near Dibi in Delta State and which contribute majorly to the daily crude oil production chain of the country will all be blown up and cut to zero level and the Bunny Nembe creek trunk pipeline that located at Bonny Export terminal line will not be left out. However, the National President of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM), Benjamin Style, said: “It’s not militancy. It is organised crime. It was done by some people seeking attention. “These are people that organised this crime in order to attract attention to get N98 billion gas flaring funds. These people are not working for the interest of the host communities, but rather to get pocket money.

