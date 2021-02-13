News

Oil marketer laments hike in petroleum products

An operator in the oil and gas sector has lamented the epileptic hike in the prices of petroleum products in the country, saying that it is uncalled for. This is coming as the Federal Government plans to increase the pump price of fuel to N200 before the end of the year which the stakeholders, described as a further punishment on not only the consumers but operators in the sector. Speaking with Saturday Telegraph in Awka yesterday, the Managing Director/CEO of Nenco Oil Nigeria Limited, Chief Damn Nwokolo, said there was the need for the Proposed Petroleum Industry bill to be quickly passed into law in order to check undue government interference in the sector.

He further lamented the negative effect of certain government policies that have remained the bane of the oil and gas sector. ‘‘The stakeholders in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry face a lot of challenges, because the industry is faced with issues brought about especially by the government.

The problems are as a result of so many interferences in its operations,’’ he said. He added: “Government policies which do not favour the operators in most occasions and they include; regular fluctuations in the oil prices which in most cases, are uncalled for. A high degree of corruption being perpetrated at the helm of affairs, especially at NNPC. “Financial challenges occasioned by concurrently operating Joint Venture outfits (JV) with the NNPC as well as; Oil theft which is mostly caused by illegal oil bunkering activities. Bureaucratic Bottlenecks as a result of incessant government unplanned interventions/interruptions which most times, disrupt the normal flow of activities.

