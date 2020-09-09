Oil marketer promises to sell product at N158 to reduce hardship

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AA Rano Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Auwalu Abdullahi Rano, has said that his company across Nigeria is selling petroleum products at N158-160 per litre as their contribution toward reducing hardship among Nigerians.

Speaking during the company’s Change Management Training and Retreat, Wednesday, in Kano, the Chairman said despite the fact that government recently totally deregulated the oil sector in an effort to encourage competition among the marketers, his company decided to consider the plight of Nigerians rather than the huge profits his stands to make.

He said AA Rano is expanding its tentacles into other sectors like aviation, haulage and LPG in order to ensure that the company remains viable and in business.

Alhaji Auwalu Rano stated that his company is highly ready to gives sound services to Nigerians which they are already known for over the last 20 years.

He also debunked reports that his company will rationalize staff following the effects of COVID-19 that almost crippled the nation’s economy; rather he said they are building a core value in their workers to minimize their turnover.

