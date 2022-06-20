Oil marketers complain as fuel queues resurface in Lagos

Motorists and other fuel users were struggling to buy Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in some petrol stations in Lagos yesterday as queues which started on Saturday had increased yesterday. Findings revealed that oil marketers have not been able to access supplies of the products without challenge in any of the six governmentowned depots in the last six months.

Investigation by New Telegraph revealed that some petrol stations that had no fuel while others that have the product were crowded by many customers struggling to purchase the product.

This is coming as some members of the Independent Petroleum Market-ers Association (IPMAN) decried the challenges encountered in purchasing and loading petroleum products at the various depots.

The Zonal Chairman, IPMAN, South West Zone, Alhaji Dele Tajudeen said that he may direct his members across the zone to increase petrol price as well as that of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), popularly called diesel, should the appropriate Federal Government’s regulatory agency fail to address the continuous non-supply of the product to its members.

According to him, his members had not been able to access supplies of the products from any of the six governmentowned depots in the last six months.

Also, the IPMAN Chairman of NNPC Depot, Ore, South-western Zone of Nigeria, Engr Shina Amao said members could no longer sell petrol at the Federal Government regulated price of N165.

He warned that the situation could worsen the long queues as a result of the fuel crisis in some cities in Nigeria. Amao said that since they could no longer buy fuel from NNPC at the rate of N148.17 per litre, they were now being compelled to buy the product from depot owners at between N154 to N158 per litre. It would be recalled that 16 vessels had discharged 234,907 tonnes of PMS and AGO, valued at N93.9billion, last week at the nation’s seaport jetties.

Of the quantity expected, only 5,000 tonnes laden by Kowie is AGO Findings revealed that 88,207 tonnes of the PMS were discharged at Kirikiri Lighter Terminal Phase II with Tornado leading with 20,000 tonnes; Capt. Gregory, 20,000 tonnes; Stellar, 18,207 tonnes; Clover, 15,000 tonnes and Kingis, 15,000 tonnes

Also at Warri Port, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position explained that 76,700 tonnes of the fuel have offloaded, adding that Leste had discharged 13,700 tonnes; Maestro, 8,000 tonnes; Safesea Neha III, 15,000 tonnes; MT Thor, 5,000 tonnes; Mosunmola, 20,000 tonnes and ST Zeezee, 15,000 tonnes It noted that Rivers Port took delivery of 65,000 tonnes as Matrix Pride berthed with 25,000 tonnes, Bora, 20,000 tonnes and Ayodeji, 20,000 tonnes.

