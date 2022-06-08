Oil marketers fret over negative impact of N3trn fuel subsidy

Marketers under the aegis of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have said that the N3 trillion fuel subsidy for year 2022 would have serious negative impact on the nation’s economy President of the Association, Alhaji Debo Ahmed, urged the Federal Government to ensure that refineries in the country are operational.

In an interview with New Telegraph at the weekend, he said N3 trillion or N4 trillion to be spent by the Federal Government for fuel subsidy would have negative consequences on the country’s already comatose economy, noting that it would further deplete the nation’s foreign reserves.

He lamented that the inability of the four government- owned refineries to refine crude oil and ensure availability of refined products in Nigeria had impacted negatively on the economy and the people. He urged government to also assist modular refineries and other privately-owned refineries, including Dangote Refinery, to start refining. He explained that this would make petroleum products readily available incountry as well as reduce the pump price of the product as shipping costs and the vagaries of foreign exchange for importation would have been eliminated.

Nigerian government, through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has four refineries – two in Port Harcourt (PHRC), Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company and Kaduna Refinery. NNPCL said that Nigeria consumes about 19.535 billion litres of petrol yearly, averaging 1.6 billion litres monthly. With about N241 paid on every litre as subsidy, this brings yearly subsidy to about N4.6 trillion Debo said: “The non-working of the refineries is seriously telling on the economy because almost one-third of our budget is being used to import petroleum products and subsidy payments. When you are paying about N3 trillion as subsidy, it is a terrible issue. So, it is having a serious negative impact on the economy.

“What the Federal Government should do is to increase the number of modular refineries so that they can come up. The existing ones should be repaired on time. Government should assist Dangote too to complete his own refinery so that we can have more refineries produce products locally for us. If we are producing locally, it will help us a lot because in the costs of importation, a lot of things will be cut off. “Moreover, even a refinery that is in Obosi should be encouraged to produce petrol. They are producing only diesel and kerosene.

They should also try to assist that one. There is one in Delta State, they should encourage it to come up. That one is waiting for crude to come up.” The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, had, in January, said the Federal Government needed N3 trillion to continue to pay for fuel subsidy.

She had said NNPCL had already presented the N3 trillion bill to the Federal Executive Council as what is required for the whole of 2022 to extend the payment of petroleum subsidy. “What this means is that we have to make incremental provision of N2.557 trillion to be able to meet subsidy requirement, which is averaging about N270 billion per month,” However, the National Assembly had, in April, made supplementary approval. While the Senate approved N3.55 trillion for petrol subsidy, the House of Representatives okayed N4 trillion.

