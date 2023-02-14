Oil marketers lament impact of naira scarcity on businessesment

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said that the current naira swap is having negative effects on businesses in Nigeria. In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, the Chairman, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), NNPC depot Ore, Western Zone of Nigeria, Engr Shina Amoo, said the scarcity new notes after many people, especially businessmen and women, had deposited the old notes, had stifled business activities, including those of the oil marketers. Amoo said the policy ordinarily was a good one but added that the hasty implementation and the associated challenges or hiccups had compounded the woes of Nigerians, including business people as they also grapple with the lingering biting scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol or fuel. He stated that the scarcity had reduced business turnover. He lamented that network challenges had increased, which has made electronic transfer of money herculean. According to him, people in the rural areas have suffered untold hardship resultantly. He called on the government to address the challenges by embarking on some remedial measures, adding that people should, however, endure. Amoo said: “It is affecting our business by way of giving us more stress. Some people who are supposed to come here, pay their money and go, do not have cash. “What they do is that they transfer the money and when they transfer, we have to wait and confirm before they go. The time we use to attend like 20 customers, is the time we use to attend to 15 or even 11 customers. It is affecting us negatively but not in a way that we can not do our business. We can do our business although there is a reduction in the circulation of cash. “Before people could come to buy the product, but now they do not have cash, so it is reducing our turnover because they do not have enough cash available. But those who are having money in their banks and have Automated Teller Machines (ATM) can easily come and make purchases and pay through transfer or through the Point of Sale (PoS). “If people were liquid, they would have been making more purchases. Also, this cash swap is also affecting businesses as people can not transact business with cash. Also, turnover is reduced, leading to a reduction in profit and purchasing power as such they can not buy fuel. “We buy our products based on transfer and online. We are not really purchasing on a physical cash basis. What we do is that we transfer money to buy the product and we well to petrol users and collect cash from them. Now people are not bringing out new notes. They are bringing our dirty and mutilated notes to purchase from us. That is why we run to the bank almost every five hours so that we make sure that we do not have old notes beyond the expiring date.” He added: “People that are having the cash will even want to ration the cash they have because not all sellers will accept transfers or PoS. By the way of getting 100 litres of PMS, somebody with limited cash will only do 20 litres and reduce the turnover. So when you multiply the reduced turnover by an individual by our multiple customers, we are being affected negatively considering our turnover. “Our transporters, we do pay some by cash and some by credit transfer. The swap has an impact left and the right but the cashless world is very good before you know it, all will join. “But this one, for the fact that it is limited in timing and it appears to be hurriedly done, is why we are all complaining. “Network is another challenge. Since we got notice of this cash swap, the transaction has worsened. When you want to transfer from a customer to my account, it takes a longer period than before. Other people will be queueing and waiting. We had to deploy more staff to carry POS, deploy more people to carry phones and monitor alerts on our accounts. That, of course, is more expensive.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...