Oil Marketers: N550 Jet A1 price not sustainable

Major oil marketers, under the aegis of the Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), have said the rise in the price of aviation fuel is beyond their control, adding that it has to do with global market reaction to the Russia- Ukraine war, forex scarcity, inflation and logistics, among others. In a statement, the Chairman, Olumide Adeosun, lamented the situation. However, he said international traders are exploiting the situation by selling only to the highest bidders. The association said verifiable prices of aviation fuel in West Africa range from $1.25 per litre in Ghana to as high as $1.51 per litre in Liberia, adding that: “The product remains scarce across the sub-region”. According to Adeosun, due to the intervention of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) aviation fuel is landed in the marine terminal tanks in Nigeria between N480 and N500 per litre depending on the logistics efficiency of the operator. He further stated that due to the high costs of specific handling of Jet A1 (special transport and continuous filtration), the product is sold on the tarmac at Ikeja for between N540 and N550 per litre and in other airports for between N570 and N530 per litre. He said as the NNPC uses the nominal Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) exchange rate, no independent importer would import aviation fuel as they are unable to access foreign exchange at the same rate, leaving the NNPC as the major importer of aviation fuel even though the product is deregulated. MOMAN said: “In comparative terms, the aviation industry is already benefiting from government’s intervention when local prices are compared to West African regional prices, despite the deregulated status of aviation fuel. The situation is hardly sustainable given the already humongous N4 trillion cost of PMS (petrol) subsidy.” The interventions, according to Adeosun, are sometimes necessary to help the economy, operating environment and the public to adjust to the realities. He said: “These interventions cannot, however, be permanent in nature. It is our hope that the war in Ukraine comes to a speedy conclusion and the integration of products from the local refineries into the supply chain (Dangote, NNPC and modular refineries) will mitigate the high costs being borne by the government and Nigerians.” He said a return to cost recovery and free market and competitive economics, including access to foreign exchange at competitive rates, is inevitable for the sustainability of the production and distribution framework in the petroleum downstream industry, adding that there is an immediate need to prepare the operating environment and indeed the larger economy for the eventual return. The marketers empathised with users of petroleum products, airline operators, private vehicle owners, logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, cooking gas users and all members of the public who are affected by the worldwide petroleum products price increases which impact logistics, transportation, distribution and operation costs

