Oil markets recoup losses on Credit Suisse news

Oil prices clawed back some ground on Thursday after touching 15-month lows in the previous session as markets calmed somewhat after Credit Suisse was thrown a financial lifeline by Swiss regulators. But market sentiment remained fragile amid lingering fears of growing stress on banks worldwide, and both the main crude benchmarks gave up some of Thursday’s early gains. Brent crude futures were up 54c, or 0.7 per cent, at $74.23 a barrel by 11.05am GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 43c, or 0.6 per cent, to $68.04.

On Wednesday, the third straight day of declines, WTI fell below $70 a barrel for the first time since December 20, 2021. Brent has lost almost 10 per cent since Friday’s close while WTI is down about 11 per cent. “Oil dropped below $70 a barrel amid fears of a second financial crisis hurting the demand outlook,” said City Index analyst, Fiona Cincotta.

“Today the market mood has improved after Credit Suisse was thrown a financial lifeline,” Fiona added. Credit Suisse said on Thursday that it would borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss central bank to shore up its liquidity and investor confidence after a slump in its shares intensified fears about a global financial crisis. Those fears could crowd out inflation worries when European Central Bank policymakers meet later on Thursday, possibly forcing them to ditch plans for a hefty interest rate hike that could slow economic growth and dent oil demand. A fall in US fuel stocks last week also supported oil prices. While Energy Information Administration data showed that crude inventories rose by 1.6-million barrels, petroleum and distillates stocks fell by a combined 4.6-million barrels. OPEC’s rosier outlook for China oil demand was also supportive, said Lim Tai An, an analyst at Phillip Nova.

Like this: Like Loading...