Oil Money: APC Parliamentarians Directorate accuses S’South govs of diverting N950bn

The Parliamentarians Directorate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South South yesterday in Abuja accused the six governors in the region of diverting the outstanding N950 billion excess crude oil money and 13% derivations due to their states through low rate discounting at the various banks. The Directorate therefore told the Houses of Assembly of the affected states to investigate the discounting by the governors, with the ultimate goal of removing them from office.

The Director of the Parliamentarians, Senator Ita Enang, who made the accusation at the inauguration of the Parliamentary forum in support of APC candidates for the 2023 general election, claimed that the governors did not only squander a substantial portion of the oil money given them by President Muhammadu Buhari but already discounting the yet to be collected N950 billion. He explained that the money was the refund to the oil-producing states as arrears between 2004 and 2019 as well as derivation arrears from deductions made by NNPC from 1999 to December 2021, apart from the refund of 13% derivation exchange rate differential of the dollar on withdrawal from the excess crude account. On a state-by-state basis, Enang said while Akwa Ibom had collected N133.5 billion, it had an outstanding of N277 billion to collect but already discounting at a low rate in banks for ridiculous loans.

