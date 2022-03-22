Oil: Nigeria fails to meet OPEC’s 1.8 mb/d quota

The Centre for the Study of the Economies of Africa (CSEA) yesterday said that Nigeria failed to meet its crude oil supply to the international market last month.

The non-profit think tank that conducts independent, high quality applied research on economic policy issues in Nigeria and the rest of Africa also said that there were indications that Nigeria was gaining little from the recent surge in crude oil prices in the international market.

In its latest bulletin released yesterday, the CSEA disclosed that going by a report of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on the oil market, Nigeria produced an average of 1.258 million barrels per day (mb/d) of crude oil in February 2022.

According to OPEC report, the February production level is 141,000 barrels per day (b/d) lesser than 1.399 mb/d recorded in January 2022.

“This output recorded in February 2022 is less than 1.8 mb/d OPEC assigned quota for Nigeria by 500,000 b/d. At $100 per barrel, which is lower than the prevailing market price, the shortfall in production results in loss of crude oil sales valued at about $50 million per day, which also indicates that government revenue from crude oil royalty is lower,” said CSEA.

However, the economic think-tank blamed aging infrastructure, underinvestment, incessant equipment vandalisation, and largescale theft for the low crude oil production in Nigeria. It said that though the government introduced the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in 2021 to address the oil and gas sector challenges, the challenges were still persisting.

The government, CSEA said, might need to become more strategic in addressing the changes in the industry to increase production levels, On the other hand, Nigeria’s total trade in the fourth quarter of 2021 stood at N11.7 trillion, indicating an increase of 11.8 per cent from N10.4 trillion recorded in the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 74.7 per cent from N6.7 trillion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.

According to the data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), total imports were N5.9 trillion, and total exports were N5.8 trillion. As a result, the trade deficit stood at about N174 billion, lower than N199.3 billion recorded in the preceding quarter and N312.1 billion a year ago.

A deficit trade balance indicates that the demand for the dollar is higher than the supply, resulting in the rationing of foreign exchange (FX).

