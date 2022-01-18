Oil ownership: The twists and turns

ANAYO EZUGWU reports on the debate over former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter to leader of the Ijaw National Congress, Chief Edwin Clark, in which he claimed that ownership of oil resources in the Niger Delta region belongs to the Federal Government

Despite the fact that debates and conversations on issues of resource control, state police, devolution of powers and restructuring have remained on the front burner for years with many Nigerians calling for a return to the 1963 Republican Constitutions, successive administrations at the federal level have continued to ignore such discussions. Government’s hardline position, notwithstanding, many Nigerians are determined to sustain the debate on these issues.

In the last six years, most citizens have continued to insist that the only way to address the myraid of challenges confronting the country is to restructure the nation.

Even the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) set up a committee to review some of the concerns and advice the Federal Government but since the Governor Nasir el-Rufai-led committee submitted its report, the Federal Government has failed to either adopt the report or reject it.

However, the debate has moved from restructuring, state police, to now resource control with former President Olusegun Obasanjo insisting that it is wrong and unconstitutional for the people of the Niger Delta region to lay claim to crude oil or other mineral resources found in their area.

He said no territory in Nigeria, including the minerals found therein, belong to the area of location and this remains so until the federation is dissolved. Obasanjo in a recent six-page letter addressed to the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Ijaw National Congress, Chief Edwin Clark, insisted that he had been an advocate of Nigeria’s unity and had never hated the people of the region or any part of the country.

The former president expressed disappointment in Clark for using what he described as bad, imprudent, unwise and immature words to describe him.

According to him, such language should not be used by a leader of Clark’s nature. The letter read in part: “Some of the words you have deployed to describe me in your letter are offensive, uncouth and I totally and completely reject them.

I am not inconsistent, hypocritical, unstatesman nor am I anybody’s lackey. You use your own yardstick to judge others. I fear God and I respect those who respect themselves and I hope it is about time you changed from a tribesman to a statesman in character. “That is what Nigeria and indeed, the region you profess to love demands of you at this stage. I believe one lesson that we all must appreciate that we have all learned in the last 61 years of our independence is that we all need to be civil to ourselves and occasionally put ourselves in the position of others. “Bad language does not show prudence, wisdom and maturity. I hope you will think and adjust. Negotiation achieves better results than dictation. I believe that we should be reformists rather than being pedantic with a leaveit or take-it attitude.

“For me, I have never shown any anger or distraught with the Niger Delta Region or with any part or region of Nigeria. Rather, I have always picked points on leadership performance or policies and I will continue to do so. My records before, during and after the civil war in Nigeria and Delta Region is without blemish.

It was all goodwill to all the people of Nigeria and especially the people of the Niger Delta Region which was my theatre of operation during the Nigerian civil war. “I have always stood for equity and justice in our federation and for me, the tribe has to be suppressed for the state to emerge. Until the state emerges, Nigeria will not make the desired progress as tribesmen will always sacrifice state for the tribe.

This has always been my position and it will remain my position until I breathe my last.” Reacting to Clark’s allegation of double standard over resource control, Obasanjo said: “You cannot have two sovereign entities within a state, which is what your position of Niger Delta’s ownership claim of the crude oil found in that location amounts to.

The territory of Nigeria is indivisible and inclusive of the resources found therein.

No territory in Nigeria, including the minerals found therein, belong to the area of location and this remains so until the federation is dissolved.

“This is the position of the Nigerian Constitution and international law. If there is a threat of violence to any part of Nigeria today, including the Niger Delta, it is the Nigerian Military, backed by any other machinery that can be procured or established at the federal level, that will respond to any such threat. In principle and practice, the position I have taken on the location of mineral resources in any part of Nigeria is the legal and constitutional position.”

The former president recalled his proposed position that equity and justice demand that those domiciled in the locations are entitled to more of the material benefits accruing from the crude oil or other minerals. “At the end of the day, it may transpire that our linguistic differences on this matter are no more than semantics.

And we stand on the same logic with respect to the criminal mining of gold deposits in Zamfara State today or any other state in Nigeria or any other part of Nigeria,” he said.

Expressing support for Obasanjo, apex northern socio-political organization, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), said oil and other mineral resources belonged to Nigeria and not host communities. National Publicity Secretary of the group, Emmanuel Yawe, said the matter is purely a constitutional one and that the northern body is in full support of the provision of the constitution.

According to him, oil and other mineral resources found in any community belong to Nigeria and that those against such should seek an amendment to the constitution. He said: “Former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s argument is based on the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended. Many communities that have these minerals are against this provision.

But as long as this aspect of the constitution remains the way it is, there is nothing that can be done. That is the law. The ACF believes in the rule of law. Those against this provision should seek a way of amending this aspect of the constitution.”

Like the ACF, the Coalition of 52 Northern Groups (CNG) also threw its weight behind Obasanjo, saying that claims of oil resources belonging to communities where they are found amount to creating a sovereign entity with Nigeria.

Spokesperson of the group, Abdul- Azeez Suleiman, said: “In the actual sense of it, crude oil and other minerals located in any territory in Nigeria do not belong to the areas they are found, and for Chief Edwin Clark, who prides himself as a statesman to interpret Chief Obasanjo’s remarks to that effect, is certainly deliberately disdainful and strange.

“Every well-meaning Nigerian with respect for constitutionalism would agree with Obasanjo that the ownership claim of crude oil by Niger Delta amounts to creating sovereign entities within a state.

That those who purchase crude oil from Nigeria enter into a contractual relationship with Nigeria and not the Niger Delta needs no further explanation and the fact that it is the responsibility of the Federal Government of Nigeria to defend the area and the oil assets therein, is further testimony that the oil is Nigerian collective asset.

“The crude in the Niger Delta shares the same status as the gold and other mineral deposits in being in Zamfara and other northern and perhaps some South-West states.

No one would, however, deny the right to claim for a preferential share by the Niger Delta and those other places across the country where oil and other minerals are domiciled as a matter of fairness and equity.”

But the position espoused by the former president and the northern groups has been challenged by prominent sons of the Niger Delta and groups in the region. Some of them insisted that mineral resources found in a state or region belong to the state with the Federal Government having the marketing rights.

A former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, in an interview, said Obasanjo was not truthful to himself when he said that oil in the Niger Delta does not belong to the people of the area. He insisted that sovereignty belongs to the people, not a few elected individuals managing the affairs of the country on behalf of the people.

His words: “Let me refer specifically to the letter written by former President Olusegun Obasanjo. We all know that General Obasanjo is not a democrat. He belongs to a profession whose structure of command is dictatorial and that is really the truth.

His letter talked about federalism and sovereignty and I like to deal with those because those are the fundamental things that have kept us back as a country. I said he is not a democrat and I will give you my reasons, if you look at the bewildering frequency with which he changed the chairman of our party, you will see that he didn’t use a method that was in any way democratic.

“And the same applies even to the presidency of the Senate. I think almost every Igbo senator became a President of the Senate because if Obasanjo doesn’t want you, you can’t be President of the Senate and the manner which he did the changes was far from being democratic.

But the worst aspect was after he left office; he now decided to take over the chairmanship of the Board of Trustees by muscling out Chief Anthony Aneinh and the way he did it was far from being democratic.

When you move away from democracy and begin to look at federalism, his understanding of federalism, I hold very suspect.

“Anybody that subscribes to federalism could not have done what former President Obasanjo did with funds that belong to Lagos State local governments. There is no way if we understand and practice federalism, a president would have been able to assemble a few legislators from a state in Abuja and ask them to impeach a properly elected governor of a state.

That doesn’t happen in federalism. Those are the things that worry me when I hear people talk about federalism and federal government and all of that because those things don’t just happen and there is a system through which they should happen and that system does not permit what happened to me in the issue of oil wells.

“Look at the way he (Obasanjo) took oil wells that belong to Akwa Ibom State and distributed them to Rivers and Cross River states and decided that we are not an oil-producing state and yet that is far from the truth. So, his concept of sovereignty is one that worries me the most.

He seems to think that there is something called sovereignty that owns Nigeria. To him, there is sovereignty that owns Nigeria and we the people of Nigeria just domicile in different parts of the country.

That is far from the truth and that would be doing a big disservice to history. “So, the concept of federal and the concept of sovereignty belong to the people. The people now invest the administration of that sovereignty in a group of elected people who now represent the government.

Those people subscribe to a federation and so long as you continue with that subscription, you are part of that federation and you can surrender to the federal government. That is why Obasanjo was very correct when he said the federal government will pay to the state 50 per cent of whatever was derived as revenue from those minerals.

“That was by agreement and our founding fathers were very careful in the way they worked out our relationship as they agreed that these minerals belong to you but you would allow Nigeria to have the marketing rights which Obasanjo seems to confuse with ownership rights.

All these minerals were marketed internationally by the federal government which paid 50 per cent to the regions. This changed because the military came in and we changed the rules.

And having changed the rules, we refused to go back to the rules by which we were put together.

If we do that, believe me all these problems will fade away.” On his part, the leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, criticized Obasanjo for saying that oil found in the Niger Delta belongs to the Federal Government.

He expressed disappointment that the former president cited Nigeria’s “flawed’ constitution to make the provocative statement with magisterial authority. Adebanjo in a statement backed Clark that oil produced in the Niger Delta belong to the people of the region and not to the people of Nigeria. He insisted that the current 1999 Constitution must be changed to reflect fiscal federalism, regional autonomy and resource control.

“Before the issue degenerates into disputation between two respectable elder statesmen (Obasanjo and Clark), I owe a duty to our founding fathers to throw some light on the historical constitutional evolution of the country to help us move Nigeria forward. With my recent interaction with General Obasanjo, I can appreciate his passion for a united Nigeria.

But a united Nigeria does not exist from his own perspective and understanding only. Nigeria has existed before he became the President of the country with our founding fathers with equally great passion if not greater passion for a united Nigeria.

“Our colonial masters brought the various ethnic nationalities together through various constitutional reforms under a unitary form of government from 1914 to 1950 under Macpherson Constitution, when Nigeria was divided into three regions namely Northern Region, Western Region and Eastern Region.

The Macpherson Constitution which was supposed to last five years under a unitary system collapsed in 1953, following a motion by the late Chief Anthony Enahoro for self-government for Nigeria in 1956.

“The then Colonial secretary, Sir Oliver Lyttleton later known as Lord Chandos summoned the political leaders, our founding fathers, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sir Ahmadu Bello and Chief Obafemi Awolowo to Lancaster House in London. It was at this conference that the defects in Macpherson Unitary Constitution were dissected and they settled for a Federal Constitution which became operative in 1954 with the establishment of the three autonomous regions headed by a premier.

“The provision of this Federal Constitution with some amendments was incorporated in the 1960 and 1963 Independence Constitution.

The residual powers in the constitution are reserved for the federating autonomous regions. Revenue allocation was agreed to be on derivation which you now refer to as resource control with the payment of 50 per cent (section 140, 1963 Constitution) to the region where the revenue was derived.

It was a two-tier federal system with the state government being co-ordinate and not subordinate to the Federal Government. “This was the peaceful co-existence position of the unity of the ethnic groups until 1966, when the military took over the government and abrogated the constitution agreed to by our founding fathers and set up the present 1999 constitution. The obnoxious provisions of this constitution have been the cause of instability in the country.

“When General Obasanjo asserts that the Niger Delta resources are not owned by Niger Delta but Nigeria, is the General suggesting that God created the resources in Niger Delta when Nigeria came into existence in 1914, or it was there before the amalgamation?

It is the amalgamation and the decision of our founding fathers to live together under the conditions agreed to in the Independence Constitution that makes other parts of Nigeria lay claim to the resources of the Niger Delta.

The question of the protection of Niger Delta resources against external forces by the Federal Government is not a big deal but a responsibility assigned to the Federal Government under the Federal system.

“I will therefore passionately appeal to General Obasanjo to join hands with the other patriots to bring pressure to bear on President Muhammad Buhari to ensure the change of the present fraudulent constitution by restructuring the present unitary constitution to the federal system agreed to by our founding fathers before the 2023 elections to enable the nation to move forward peacefully in unity and progress.”

Notwithstanding the positions of many Nigerians, with the country going into the 2023 general election, it is expected that some of these issues will dominate the electioneering debate and Nigerians are looking forward to see the position of the presidential aspirants on restructuring, state police, resource control among other issues.

