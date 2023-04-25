‘Oil Palm, Poultry Processing, Retail, Energy Most Active Sectors In Edo’

The Edo State Investment Promotion Office has said that the most active sectors which attracted local and foreign investments mostly into the state in the last two years are oil palm, poultry processing and retail sectors.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director, Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO)-Ease of Doing Business Secretariat, Mr. Kelvin Uwaibi, in a chat with journalists in Benin, the state capital. He said: “Between 2021 and 2022, there are investments in the agriculture, food processing and energy sectors.

Some of the companies that have made substantial investments include Persianas Group, which is building the Benin City Mall on Sapele Road. “There is also Amo Farm Poultry Processing Plant located at Obayantor, Ikpoba- Okha Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State as well as Fayus Oil Palm Company and Prime Agro Seed and other companies from Asia.

“In the energy space, Ossiomo Power Plant in Ologbo has expanded and then we have two new refineries – one at Ologbo, Ikpoba Okha GRA and the other at Egbokor in Orhionmwon LGA.”