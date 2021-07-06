News

Oil price exceeds $77, hits 2½-year high

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

Oil prices, on Monday, surged past $77 per barrel mark, hitting a 2 ½-year high as OPEC+ nations failed to agree to a deal to boost production. Brent was up 94 cents, or 1.2 per cent, at $77.11 a barrel by 1652 GMT, trading around 2-1/2 year highs.

 

U.S. oil gained $1.11, or 1.5 per cent, to $76.27 a barrel. OPEC+ ministers abandoned the talks and set no new date to resume them, after clashing last week when the United Arab Emirates (UAE) rebuffed a proposed eight-month extension to output curbs.

 

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, agreed on record output cuts in 2020 to cope with a COVIDinduced price crash.

 

The producers have been gradually easing the output restrictions, but a plan on Friday to lift output by about two million barrels per day (bpd) from August to December 2021 and to extend the pact on a series of gradual output shifts to the end of 2022 was blocked by the UAE.

 

The prospect of OPEC+ not adding the extra barrels to the market next month boosted prices, but also added volatility, said Rystad Energy oil markets analyst Louise Dickson, noting that prices briefly turned negative.

 

“The fact that the meeting got postponed today and the time it took for this to be announced shows that there are some negotiations on the sidelines,” she said.

 

ING Economics said OPEC+’s failure to come to a deal may provide some brief upside to oil prices but said “it could also signal the beginning of the end for the broader deal, and so the risk that members start to increase output.”

 

Thin trading on a U.S. holiday to mark Independence Day added to volatility, and prices could move sideways in the near term on “buyer fatigue” after a long bullish trend, said RBN Energy senior analyst Martin King.

 

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, energy minister of Saudi Arabia, the biggest oil exporter in OPEC, called on Sunday for “compromise and rationality” to secure a deal. The standoff coincides with uncertainty about the course of the pandemic and concerns about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FRSC partners Peace Mass Transit to retrain 2,000 drivers

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

In a collaborative effort aimed at reducing road crashesandupdating drivers’ skill, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FSRC) has embarked on retraining of drivers of Peace Mass Transit (PMT) Limited, a commercial transporter in Enugu. No fewer than 2,000 drivers of the mass transit operator would participate in the annual retraining and recertification programme of the […]
News

Ogun TESCOM boss to TASCE: Introduce new courses

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Chairman, Ogun State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Evang. Olalekan Ifede, has advised the management team of the Tai Solarin College of Education to incorporate new training courses in their curriculum to enhance academic excellence in the state.   The Chairman stated this during a courtesy call on him by the management team in the […]
News

Northern elders applaud Sultan’s courage on stating worsening state of insecurity

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter Some Northern elders have commended the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar for summoning the courage to speak on the deplorable security situation in the troubled region. According to the elders, the position of the Sultan is a true reflection of the state of insecurity in the North which, they maintain, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica