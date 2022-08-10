News Top Stories

Oil price falls to $95 over plans on Iran nuclear deal

Oil prices dipped on Tuesday following a considerable progression in restoring Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The deal is expected to make the way for Iran to boost its crude exports in a tight market. Brent crude future, which is the global oil benchmark, fell $1.3 per cent to $95.31 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediatefell$1.2percent to $89.51.

The agreement is expected to clear the way for Iran to boost its crude exports in a tight market. The Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the joint comprehensive plan of action (JCPOA), is a landmark accord reached between Iran and a group of world powers known as the P5+1 – the United States of America, France, China, United Kingdom, Russia, France and Germany, in July 2015.

 

Under its terms, Iran agreed to limit its nuclear activities and open its facilities to more extensive international inspections in return for the relaxing of economic sanctions.

 

