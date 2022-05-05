Oil price hits $108 as EU bans Russian supply

Oil prices jumped on Wednesday as the European Union, the world’s largest trading bloc, spelled out plans to phase out imports of Russian oil, which offset worries about demand in top crude importer China. Brent crude futures were up $4.00, or 3.8 per cent, to $108.97 a barrel by 12:40 p.m. EDT (1640 GMT). West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $4.38, or 4.3 per cent, to $106.79 a barrel.

Europe imports some 3.5 million barrels of Russian oil and oil products daily, and also depends on Moscow’s gas supplies. European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, on Wednesday proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia over its war in Ukraine, as well as sanctioning Russia’s top bank. read more The Commission’s measures include phasing out supplies of Russian crude within six months and refined products by the end of 2022, von der Leyen said.

She also pledged to minimise the impact of the move on European economies. Hungary and Slovakia, however, will be able to continue buying Russian crude oil until the end of 2023 under existing contracts, an EU source told Reuters on Wednesday. read more “Russian oil is now ‘bad oil’,” SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop said.

“This energy war of ‘good oil’ versus ‘bad oil’ has just started,” he added. In the United States, crude stocks rose modestly last week, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Stocks were up 1.2 million barrels as the United States released more barrels from its strategic reserves. “The Biden Administration’s efforts to push crude onto the international market appear to be working, as persistently solid SPR releases are resulting in ongoing robust crude exports,” said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler.

