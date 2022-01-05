News Top Stories

Oil price hits $80 per barrel as OPEC+ retains monthly output

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and its allies known as OPEC+, has retained an increase in crude oil output by 400,000 per day (bpd), amid spread of Omicron, a variant of Coronavirus, which has left negative impacts on the industry.

The increase starts this January, and affects members of the cartel and nonmembers respectively. Currently, the price of crude oil stands at $79.80 per barrel, after surpassing $80 a barrel about two months ago, precisely November 2021. This happens as Nigeria’s Muhammad Barkindo bows out of OPEC as its Secretary- General after serving two terms (August 1, 2016 to July 31, 2021). He was immediately replaced by a former governor of OPEC, Haitham Al-Ghais. OPEC announced the decision to stick to a 400,000 bpd increase at its 23rd ministerial meeting.

Prior to this, OPEC had in August, last year, raised the output by 400,000, with the decision to retain the increase coming days after the New Year. The meeting is held monthly by the alliance, in order to review crude oil output and further provide stability in the market. Expectedly, the development is greeted with mixed reactions among stakeholders in the industry.

A former President, International Association of Energy Economist (AIEE), Prof Adeola Akinnisiju, said the decision by OPEC to retain the increase in production of crude oil by 400,000 was a good one that is capable of driving the demands for oil globally. He said that the development suggested more oil would be available in the market, adding once the global oil body is able to sustain that feat, the market would recover quickly. According to him, crude oil price would start improving gradually, once OPEC can sustain what it is doing presently. He, however, said that the market would fall drastically, if nothing is done globally to arrest Omicron and its variants that are affecting economies across the world. It would be recalled that OPEC increased production of crude oil by 400,000 in the third quarter of 2021; with a view to enable demand outweighs supply of the product at the international market.

 

