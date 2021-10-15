Business

Oil price hits $85 a barrel — first time in three years

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Brent oil, the global oil benchmark has crossed the $85 mark — the highest level since October 2018 — in what is a potential boost to Nigeria’s oil export revenue.

Brent crude futures traded as high as $85.07 a barrel on Friday morning.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 0.85 percent to $82 a barrel.

Two weeks ago, Brent crude topped $80 per barrel.

The surge followed a rise in demand for energy that resulted from the decision of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to maintain its gradual monthly oil production increase.

The crude oil market has continued to boom amidst surging gas prices, gradual global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine rollout.

The rise in crude oil price will result in increased revenue for Nigeria, but the country’s subsidy shortfall payments may erode the gains.

Nigeria, one of Africa’s top producers, is struggling to boost output to the quota set by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to keep up with increasing global demand.

In September, Nigeria’s oil production increased marginally to an average of 1.25 million barrels per day from 1.24 million the previous month.

In June, Kyari had said rising crude oil prices will cause problems for resource-dependent countries such as Nigeria.

He lamented that oil prices had started exiting the comfort zone set by the NNPC and becoming a burden for the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari has budgeted $57 per barrel as the oil benchmark in the 2022 budget.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Bank customers abandon 2.6m accounts in 3 months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Bank customers in the country abandoned 2.6million accounts between March and May this year, findings by New Telegraph show. According to the “Industry Customer Bank Account Data” for the months of March, April and May 2020, recently released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), the total number of inactive and dormant bank accounts stood […]
Business

SystemSpecs rewards Nigerian children’s ingenuity, patriotism

Posted on Author Our Reporters

SystemSpecs has rewarded the ingenuity and patriotism of Nigerian children who have suggested various means of enhancing the country’s national security through technology amidst intensified security threats across the country. According to a press release, the company’s gesture was demonstrated at the presentation of prizes to the top three in both senior and junior categories […]
Business

NGX lists two FGN savings bonds issued in August

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has announced that the August 2021 issue of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bonds were listed on its platform yesterday. The FGN Savings Bond is an investment instrument targeted at retail investors with a minimum subscription of N5,000. It encourages savings and allows investors to earn more income compared […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica