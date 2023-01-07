Oil price rises to $78 a barrel

Oil prices rose on Friday. Brent crude rose by 0.15 per cent to $78.81 a barrel at 10.00 GMT+1. The US West Texas Intermediate crude futures also increased by 0.12 per cent to $77.58 a barrel. The rise is based on hopes that China, the world’s largest crude importer, would increase its demand. Also, the oil price increase has been linked to the restarting of economic activities in China and the support interventions announced by the authorities for the country’s real estate sector.

The country has also ended its stringent zero- COVID policy, leading to a surge in COVID infections across the country. China on Thursday announced more state support measures, including establishing a dynamic adjustment mechanism on mortgage rates for firsttime home buyers, in a bid to boost its highly indebted property sector, which accounts for a quarter of the country’s economy. China said daily passenger flights scheduled during the upcoming Lunar New Year, starting Saturday, average about 11,000 — 73 per cent of the pre-COVID-19 level in 2019.

The development is in an apparent move that could increase oil demand, On Friday, transport officials said the total number of passenger trips via road, rail, water and air during the holiday season is expected to reach 2.1 billion this year, double the 1.05 billion during the same period last year.

