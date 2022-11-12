Oil price rises to $95 a barrel as China eases COVID-19 restrictions

Oil prices rose on Friday as Brent crude futures increased by 2.34 per cent to sell at $95.87 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 2.61 per cent to trade at $88.77 per barrel. The increases were attributed to the easing of tight COVID-19 restrictions by health authorities in China, as the country is a top crude importer. China has continued to implement tight curtailment measures following heightened reported cases of the pandemic in some parts of the country, even years after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, on Friday, China relaxed some of its COVID-19 restrictions including shortening quarantine times for close contacts of cases and inbound travellers by two days as well as scrapping a penalty on airlines for bringing in infected passengers. The rise in global oil prices could be a good development for Nigeria as the country’s oil production output has started to increase.

“It is a good development for Nigeria, more so if it continues, as it means more revenues to Nigeria which has been having cash squeeze.” Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Mele Kyari, has recently said Nigeria loses $1.9 billion monthly to crude oil theft. Nigeria’s daily crude oil production output rose to an average of 1,014,485 bpd barrels per day in October, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC). The country’s daily production was 937,766 in September and 972,000bpd in August, which meant declined revenue for the federal government.

The NUPRC in its crude oil and condensate production data for July stated that Nigeria’s crude oil production also decreased in July to an average of 1.08 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.16 million the previous month. It also said that Nigeria’s oil production with the addition of condensate, decreased in July by 6.42 per cent to 1.31 million bpd from 1.40 million in June.

Condensate is a mixture of light liquid hydrocarbons, similar to a light (high API) crude oil — usually separated out of a natural gas stream at the point of production (field separation) when the temperature and pressure of the gas are dropped to atmospheric conditions. OPEC in its in oil Market Report for July 2022 said Nigeria’s crude oil production was 1.238 million bpd (bpd) in June which is a decline from the nation’s OPEC allocation of 1.766 million bpd; Nigeria’s crude oil production quota in May was 1.753 million bpd; June, 1.772 million bpd; July, 1.799 million bpd and August, 1.826 million bpd.

