Business

Oil price tops $108 a barrel ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Oil prices rose on Wednesday ahead of the periodic meeting of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, climbed 3.35 per cent to $108.25 a barrel at 10.20 GMT+1 — the first time since April 29.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures also witnessed a corresponding increase of over 3 per cent to $105.7 a barrel.

The development was on the heels of the European Union’s plans to phase out imports of Russian oil as part of sanctions for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, announced that European Union countries would stop importing Russian oil in the next six months.

She said the EU’s measures include phasing out supplies of Russian crude within six months and refined products by the end of 2022 — as well as sanctioning Russia’s top bank.

According to Eurostat, Russia is the leading supplier of natural gas, oil and coal to the EU — purchasing 24.4 per cent of its energy needs from Russia in 2020.

The ban on Russian oil is expected to have a ripple effect on the EU’s energy supply chain.

Already, the United States placed a ban on Russian oil imports, and the UK said it would follow suit by the end of the year.

In March, Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources,  said Nigeria was ready to offer its services as an alternative gas supplier to Europe.

On Thursday, OPEC and its allies will meet to determine the production quota for June.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business Top Stories

Union Bank posts N15.9bn pretax profit in 9 months

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Union Bank has announced its unaudited financial statements for third quarter ended September 30, 2020 with profit before tax up two per cent to N15.9 billion from N15.5 billion in 2019. Gross earnings were up six per cent for the nine months to N118.8 billion from N111.9 billion posted in 2019, driven by an increase […]
Business

Amber BRT initiative launched to ease commuting in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Amber BRT, an initiative to ease commuting in Lagos, has been launched by a private company, Amber Energy Drinks Ltd., as part of their corporate social responsibility.   Officials of the company said in a statement that the free bus ride initiative, which coincides with the launch of their Amber Energy Drinks, was in recognition […]
Business

Stanbic IBTC Bank appoints Sola David-Borha chairman

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Board of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC has announced the appointment of Mrs. Sola David-Borha as Chairman of the Board, effective November 26, 2021. Sola recently retired as Chief Executive, Standard Bank, Africa Regions. She was previously Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC and, prior to that, was also Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica