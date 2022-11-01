Business

Oil Price: World Bank’s projection threatens Nigeria’s economy

Posted on

Nigeria’s economic woes may persist as the World Bank has projected that the prices of oil will decline from now till the next two years. The World Bank in its latest commodity markets outlook report released on October 26 stated that oil prices would likely experience a decline from now till 2024. It forecast that the benchmark oil price,

Brent crude oil, may average $92 per barrel in 2023 and $80 per barrel in 2024. The report identified some factors are responsible for the sharp decline in oil prices from February to September 2022. The World Bank commodity markets outlook report noted decreased oil production. It stated that global oil production rose by two per cent in Q2’22 (quarter-onquarter) and has now recovered to its prepandemic levels.

According to it, half of the increase was from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its partners (OPEC+), where production rose by just over two per cent, as production targets were increased and Libya’s output recovered.

However, it further said thatmost of the OPEC+ countries failed to meet their output targets,notin that their combined output was around 3.5 million barrels per day below their September target. In September 2022, Nigeria had one of the largest shortfalls in production at -0.9 million barrels per day. Other recorded shortfalls were from Russia at -1.3 million barrels per day, and Kazakhstan at -0.5 million barrels per day.

The gap between targets and actual output has been widening since the beginning of the year, due to operational issues and capacity constraints. The report also said the Russia – Ukraine war had negative impact.

It noted that between February and September 2022, oil prices have been extremely volatile as a result of the war. It stated that the price of Brent crude oil fell nearly six per cent but rose by seven per cent on average, in advanced economies (excluding the United States) and by three per cent in oil-importing emerging developing economies.

The World Bank commodity markets outlook report also indentified decreased demandas another factor: It stated that growth in oil consumption decelerated to one per cent (year-on-year) in Q3’22, from an average of 3.7 per cent in the first half of the year, and is expected to turn negative in Q4’22.

It stated that in China, mobility restrictions and weaker economic activity have reduced oil demand by almost seven per cent in Q3’22 (year-on-year

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

