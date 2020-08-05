Business

Oil prices at five-month high on big drop in US crude stocks

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Oil prices at five-month high on big drop in US crude stocks

 

Oil prices rose to their highest since early March on Wednesday after data showed a big drop in U.S. crude inventories, although concerns that mounting coronavirus infections will lead to reduced fuel demand capped gains.
Brent crude was up $1.03, or 2.3%, at $45.46 a barrel by 0951 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate oil rose $1.03 cents, or 2.5%, to $42.73 a barrel, reports Reuters.
U.S. crude inventories fell 8.6 million barrels in the week to August 1 to 520 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 3 million barrel drop, the American Petroleum Institute found.
Official figures are due later on Wednesday.
“A bullish sentiment is justified initially today on the U.S. stocks news, but we believe bulls may need to take shelter back at the ranch in coming days, as COVID-19 takes again the centre stage,” Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets Bjornar Tonhaugen said.
Global coronavirus deaths surpassed 700,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico leading the rise in fatalities.
“We see gasoline demand coming in close to 7% year-on-year lower through Q3, with gasoil/diesel registering a decline of some 4%, implying a continued slowdown of the recovery, with a global return to 2019 levels this year increasingly in doubt,” JBC Energy said.
The consultancy sees jet fuel demand at 50% lower through Q3 compared with last year.
Sentiment drew some support from signs talks between Democrats in Congress and the White House on a new coronavirus relief package are making progress, although the sides remain far apart.
U.S. factory data this week also showed an improvement in orders, which some analysts took as a hint of economic recovery.
Euro zone business activity returned to modest growth in July as some curbs imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus eased, the Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

ARCON urges architects to explore urbanism

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Worried by the increasing population in most Nigerian cities, Architect Registration of Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has urged all registered architects in the country to explore urbanism. Drawing their attention to this during the first virtual induction ceremony organised by the regulatory body, ARCON President, Sir Oladipupo Ajayi, pointed out that many Nigerian cities were […]
Business

Nigeria exports N145.7bn goods to U.S. amid COVID-19

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

  D espite the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic, Nigeria has exported some goods valued at N145.7billion ($323.8million) to the United States between February and April, 2020.     The country also recorded a trade deficit of N190.3billion ($422.8million) with the United States within the period.     Also, it was gathered that United States imports […]
Business

Coronavirus surge closes BOA’s branches

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Bank of America (BOA) has temporarily closed some branches in California and Florida due to a resurgence of the coronavirus in those states. In California, customers trying to withdraw cash or make deposits from BOA branches in Monterey, Ramon and Indio found branches or drive-thrus closed, and in some cases ATMs unable to dispense cash […]

%d bloggers like this: