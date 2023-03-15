News Top Stories

Oil prices continue to crash over SVB shutdown

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

Prices of oil continued to crash on Tuesday over the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. It reportedly fell more than $2 a barrel to their sessions lows which extended the fall on Monday. The fall of Silicon Valley Bank had continued to rattle equities markets and precipitated fears of a fresh financial crisis. According to Reuters, brent crude futures dropped $0.85, or 1.05%, to $79.92 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) fell $0.98, or 1.3%, to $73.83 a barrel. On Monday, Brent and WTI fell to their lowest since early January and December, respectively. CNBC reported that oil prices dropped alongside a continued slide in equities markets.

It said, “The sudden shutdown of SVB Financial triggered concerns about risks to other banks resulting from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s sharp interest rate hikes over the last year. “Traders now no longer expect a 50-basis points (bps) rate hike next week, with a current projection of a 25bps rise. “A lower rate rise could mean the dollar weakening which in turn is a bullish signal for oil prices. “According to Tuesday’s CPI report, inflation rose in February but was in line with expectations. “The consumer price index increased 0.4% for the month, putting the annual inflation rate at 6%. “Meanwhile, consumer inflation in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, slowed to the lowest rate in a year in February.”

