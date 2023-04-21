Oil prices crash to a three-week low over recession fear

Oil prices crashed further by roughly $2 a barrel to their lowest level in about three weeks yesterday on fears that a possible recession could dent fuel demand and evidence of swelling United States gasoline inventories. According to Reuters, the price of Brent crude futures yesterday fell by $1.95, or 2.4%, to trade at $81.17 a barrel at 11:53 a.m. EDT (1553 GMT) while the price of West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures reduced by $1.72, or 2.2%, to $77.44 a barrel. Both benchmarks fell 2% on Wednesday and are at their lowest since late March, just before a surprise OPEC+ production cut announcement. Equities markets, which often move in tandem with oil prices, were down after disappointing results from Tesla and other companies, according to Reuters. It said: “At the end of the day, one of the big reasons why we’re sliding is fear of recession,” said Bob Yawger, executive director of energy futures at Mizuho.”
