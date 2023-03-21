Oil prices crash to lowest since Dec 2021

Oil prices yesterday fell to their lowest since December 2021 amid volatility in the global banking sector and a potential increase in US inflation rates. Both Brent and WTI dipped by around $3 a barrel, which is the lowest since December 2021. WTI also fell below $65 a barrel. Both Brent and WTI lost more than 10% of their value last week, due to the ongoing banking crisis.

The recent collapse of both Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse has worried investors, consumers and the markets, despite the fact that UBS, Switzerland’s largest bank, agreed to buy Credit Suisse. Banking stocks and bonds continued to plunge yesterday amid the uncertainty. According to Reuters, the US Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points tomorrow which is expected to cause a further downturn in oil prices. It was also reported that a number of central banks have announced a swap line to exchange currencies. The strategy, led by the Federal Reserve, is an attempt to avoid a credit crunch. Daily auctions of US dollars seek to improve global access to dollar liquidity. The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allied producers (OPEC+) said earlier this week that the recent slide in oil prices is driven by financial fears as opposed to oil production. “It’s purely financially driven and has nothing to with the demand and supply of oil,” an OPEC+ delegate told Reuters.

