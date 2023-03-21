News Top Stories

Oil prices crash to lowest since Dec 2021

Posted on Author Success Nwogu, with agency reports Comment(0)

Oil prices yesterday fell to their lowest since December 2021 amid volatility in the global banking sector and a potential increase in US inflation rates. Both Brent and WTI dipped by around $3 a barrel, which is the lowest since December 2021. WTI also fell below $65 a barrel. Both Brent and WTI lost more than 10% of their value last week, due to the ongoing banking crisis.

The recent collapse of both Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse has worried investors, consumers and the markets, despite the fact that UBS, Switzerland’s largest bank, agreed to buy Credit Suisse. Banking stocks and bonds continued to plunge yesterday amid the uncertainty. According to Reuters, the US Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points tomorrow which is expected to cause a further downturn in oil prices. It was also reported that a number of central banks have announced a swap line to exchange currencies. The strategy, led by the Federal Reserve, is an attempt to avoid a credit crunch. Daily auctions of US dollars seek to improve global access to dollar liquidity. The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allied producers (OPEC+) said earlier this week that the recent slide in oil prices is driven by financial fears as opposed to oil production. “It’s purely financially driven and has nothing to with the demand and supply of oil,” an OPEC+ delegate told Reuters.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ganduje appoints Dangote, Abdussamad as Zakkat C’ttee members

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Kano State Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje has approved the appointment of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Abdussamad Isiyaku Rabiu and Aminu Dantata to the reconstituted Zakkat and Hubsi Commission. The development followed the reconstituted the Board of Kano Zakkat and Hubsi Commission with Ibrahim Mu’azzam Maibushira as Executive Chairman. The Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, said this […]
News

Seeking justice for Nnenna

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Though dead, Nnenna Onu may get justice at last, because of the dust her gruesome murder is raising within and outside Ebonyi State. Nnenna, 35, was butchered and allegedly set ablaze by her father’s kindred on December 23, 2021 for demanding her late father’s property. The incident occurred in Amaegu Anike, Onicha Igboeze community in […]
News

Akume laments continuous bloodshed in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

Minister of Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, has lamented the continuous bloodshed in Benue State. Akume, who spoke at an All Progressive Congress (APC) rally in Gwer East Local Government Area on Monday during which Amb Yonov Aga joined the party, regretted that the Tiv nation and, indeed, the state was […]

Leave a Reply