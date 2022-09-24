Oil prices dip 9-month low to $88 per barrel

Oil prices dipped on Friday due to demand fears fuelled by increasing interest rates and a stronger dollar. The price of the global oil benchmark, Brent crude, decreased by 3.10 per cent to $87.81 a barrel. This is the first time such a fall since January 2022. Also, the price of US West Texas Intermediate also plummeted by over 3 per cent to $80.64 a barrel.

The fall in prices occurred when the MSCI all-country world index (ACWI), the global equity index, hit a two-year fall on Friday while the dollar index reached its highest level in two decades, putting downward pressure on oil. In addition, the pound fell to a 37-year low against the dollar as Kwasi Kwarteng, Britain’s new finance minister, announced historic tax cuts and huge increases in borrowing. It could be recalled that the US Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 75 basis points, propelling central banks around the world to follow suit with their increases, raising the risk of economic recession. An oil analyst with PVM Oil Associates, Tamas Varga, told Reuters that the development was unsavoury. He said: “Recession fears, further rate hikes and the consequent dollar strength trumps geopolitical tension.

“The upside in oil will be limited while the dollar is strong, albeit the weekend’s staged referendum in the eastern part of Ukraine could further increase tension between Russia and the West, especially if Ukrainian allies provide additional help for Ukraine to reclaim these territories.”

